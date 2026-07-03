 Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 10-hour dream wedding: Massive castle, cocktail hour and more

Taylor Swift is reportedly all set to walk down the aisle with Travis Kelce.
The lovebirds – who began dating in mid-2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025 – are reportedly gearing up to tie the knot on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Ahead of their picture-perfect wedding, Page Six has revealed exclusive details from the couple’s dreamy marriage, claiming that the event will last more than 10 hours.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rehearsal dinner
The highly-anticipated celebrations will kick off with a rehearsal dinner with 100 guests, who will gather at the arena’s Infosys Theater through the 4 Penn entrance on Thursday night, July 2, from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET.
The theater, which has a seating capacity of over 5,000 people, was reportedly opted due to its secure and private setting, helping the Opalite singer, her NFL star fiancé, and their guests avoid unwanted attention from paparazzi.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details and timing
On the wedding day, reportedly set to take place on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden, guests are expected to begin arriving at 3:30 p.m., when the doors officially open.
The grand celebration will kick off with a cocktail hour – a social gathering where guests drink and eat small snacks, usually right before an event’s main meal – at 4:00 p.m. on the sixth-floor concourse, giving attendees time to mingle and enjoy before the main event.
The wedding ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., taking place on the arena floor at MSG.
Following the ceremony, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding reception is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., featuring an evening of dining, entertainment, and celebrations.
As per the report, the festivities are set to continue for several hours before wrapping up around 2:00 a.m., making the event an all-night affair.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guests
At Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded nuptials, more than 1,000 guests, including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, and Gigi Hadid, are expected to mark their attendance.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding preparations
Since the beginning of this week, Madison Square Garden has been buzzing with activities as preparations for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding celebrations continued.
Several trucks arrived at the venue on Monday, June 29, with workers seen unloading equipment, turf, and decorations needed for the celebrations.
A number of large black storage cases were also spotted outside the arena, with one of the cases featuring a “Garden Party” label in purple, leading to speculation that it could be connected to the wedding preparation.
According to sources, around 40 MSG employees were seen working day and night to get the venue ready for the glamorous celebrations, which they described as a “big event.”
Workers have also been seen transforming the massive arena by draping large pieces of fabric from the ceiling. A red carpet was briefly rolled out on the venue’s entrance steps before being removed shortly afterward.
Insiders noted that portable air conditioners were brought into the venue for the wedding to beat the sweltering heat of summer in NYC.
The report also claimed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are building a “massive castle” inside Madison Square Garden.