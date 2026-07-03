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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are hosting a multi-day wedding celebration in New York City

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swifts viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift's viral AI photo just hours before NYC wedding

Travis Kelce sparked fresh online buzz after reacting to an AI-generated post about his reported wedding to Taylor Swift, just hours before the couple's rumored wedding festivities were set to begin at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

On Thursday, July 2, comedian Bert Kreischer shared an AI-generated image on Instagram showing himself posing between the Lover singer and the NFL star in wedding attire, joking that he had attended their nuptials.

"The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot," Kreischer wrote in the caption.

The post came just hours ahead of the couple's rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, where Kelce took a moment to respond to the AI-created image.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted by dropping a string of laughing emojis in the comments.

The comment comes amid growing excitement surrounding the couple's reported nuptials, as loved ones gather in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebration

Celebrity guests including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Erin Andrews, Abigail Anderson and Lena Dunham attended the rehearsal dinner on Thursday, with Donna Kelce also making her arrival in New York City.

Before the dinner, insiders told PEOPLE the iconic venue had been "transformed," with speculation swirling about a castle being constructed inside.

"Not a castle but it looks very special," a source exclusively mentioned.

The tipster went on to share, "They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up, but it's special."

Before the next chapter of their love story unfolds, Kelce and Swift have also been focusing on philanthropy as they donated $26 million to various organizations close to their hearts.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship

Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023 and announced their engagement last year in August.

They shared the news on Instagram, joking, "Your gym teacher and your English teacher are getting married."

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