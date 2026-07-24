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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare collection of family photos of their 'summer holiday'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos

Meghan Markle has shared a rare photograph of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during a visit to Princess Diana's childhood home, offering a touching glimpse into the family's tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a series of new photos on Instagram on Thursday, July 23, with the caption, “Summer Holiday.”

The collection includes a rear-view image of Prince Harry with Archie and Lilibet strolling along a tree-lined path, believed to be at Althorp Estate.

The bouquets carried by Harry and Archie have sparked speculation that the family paid tribute at Princess Diana's gravesite.


During their recent U.K. visit, the family stayed at Althorp as guests of Charles Spencer, giving Archie and Lilibet a chance to visit Princess Diana's childhood home.

Princess Diana's gravesite

Notably, Princess Diana's gravesite sits on a secluded island at Althorp and is not open to the public.

Her brother, Charles Spencer, wrote in his book that its remoteness was intentional, with the lake “[acting] as a buffer against the interventions of the insane and ghoulish, the thick mud presenting a further line of defense.”

According to Charles, it is reassuring that William and Harry are able to pay their respects to Diana away from the public eye.

“I think it’s very important for them to be there with her,” he previously told PEOPLE.

Diana’s brother added, “It is, luckily, very tranquil here, and they can come and go as they wish whenever they want. And that’s very lovely for me to know that.”

Diana died in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36 years old.

Sussexes UK trip

The Sussexes were widely expected to visit Althorp during their U.K. trip after the estate closed to visitors on July 10 and 11.

While Harry attended charity events, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet later joined him for a reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla, who had not seen the children since 2022.

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