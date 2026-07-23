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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Royal Family unveils Princess’s next major step as she carves her own path

Palace issues official statement on Princess’s upcoming plans as she gears up for a life-changing move

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Royal Family unveils Princess’s next major step as she carves her own path
Royal Family unveils Princess’s next major step as she carves her own path

Princess Eleonore is set to begin a new chapter of her life.

The fourth child and younger daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium recently marked her milestone 18th birthday in April 2026 and is now excited to embark on a new journey.

According to an official statement from the Royal Family of Belgium, Eleonore has decided to carve her own path by choosing to study liberal arts and sciences as she gears up to kick off her university life.

In the statement, the palace shared that the princess is heading to the Netherlands for university and “will begin a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts & Sciences at University College Utrecht (UCU), the honours college of Utrecht University, in September.”


They added, “This three-year, multidisciplinary program, taught in English, allows students to create their own study program by choosing courses in the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. Upon completion, they will receive a Bachelor of Science (BSc) or a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Utrecht University.”

Notably, Eleonore’s plan contrasts from that of her three elder siblings – Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Emmanuel – all of whom studied science subjects.

Elisabeth, the 24-year-old future queen of Belgium, graduated in history and politics from Oxford University before a master’s in public policy at Harvard.

22-year-old Gabriel earned his bachelor’s degree from the Royal Military Academy in Brussels in 2025, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the same school.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel, 20, is enrolled at ISTEC Business School in Brussels, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Officer.

About Princess Eleonore

Princess Eleonore
Princess Eleonore

Born on April 16, 2008, Princess Eleonore is the youngest of four children of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

She is currently fourth in line of succession to the Belgian throne after her older siblings Elisabeth, Gabriel, and Emmanuel.

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