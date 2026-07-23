Princess Delphine forced to issue statement after bold outfit sparked backlash

Princess Delphine has issued clarification in official statement after bold pink outfit sparked immense backlash.
For the National Day celebrations on Tuesday, July 21, the daughter of King Albert II drew criticism by making a statement in a mini skirt featuring a V-neckline and exaggerated sleeves.
The choice of a bold pink dress - which the princess paired with platform heels and white elbow-length gloves featuring heart details did not sit well with the Royal watchers - who accused Delphine of stealing the limelight.
However, just days after mixed reaction from fan, Royal reporter Wim Dehandschutter clarified that the outfit was "love" themed and the dramatic neckline was intended to create a heart shape.
Meanwhile, Princess Delphine herself reacted to the backlash as she told the Belgian news outlet HLN about the love-themed dress, noting, "Pink is simply my color."
"It exudes joy, pleasure and light. It’s festive — the complete opposite of black," she added.
While defending the size of her skirt, Delphine added, "It’s not even short enough yet. Now is the time to wear it. In a few years, it might not be possible anymore, when everything starts to sag."
Denying the claims by some Royal fans that she tried to steal the attention, the 58-year-old noted, "My goal is absolutely not to attract all the attention to myself or to steal it from someone else. Besides, everyone attracts attention in their own way."
"King Philippe, for example, has four beautiful children,they stand out because they are truly stunning," said Delphine about her half-brother and his kids, who all attended the National Day festivities.