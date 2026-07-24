Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’

Prince Harry braces up for major financial setback as court ruling for $67million in legal costs nears

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’

Prince Harry is reportedly once again relying on his father King Charles for major financial help.

The Duke of Sussex recently loss his longstanding legal battle with the Associated Newspaper Limited's publisher, Daily Mail in privacy invasion lawsuit.

Right after High Court dismissed the lawsuit - which Harry had filed against the UK publisher with Elton John and five other claimants, the Royal slammed the verdict as a "whitewash".

Not only that The Duke of Sussex faced disappointment he is also bracing for a major financial setback as the court is expected to decide who will pay an estimated $67 million in legal costs in two weeks. 

Now sources close to Harry are claiming that he is relying on his cancer-stricken father to payout the hefty bill.


"The issue wasn’t that Harry criticized the ruling" the source told Rob Shuter.

"It was that he appeared to question the integrity of the judicial system itself. Judges don’t usually respond well to that," they added.

Sources are also claiming that if the judge concludes Harry unnecessarily prolonged the fight, he might have to pay the price, raising the question how will he be able to do that.

"Harry knows his father is one of the few people on earth who could write a check that size without blinking. Whether he actually will is another story" another insider claimed.

However, it has been an established fact since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 that King Charles expect them to stand on their own financially. 

"Harry may be asking for forgiveness. But what he really needs is someone to pay the bill," added the source.

This update comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's whirlwind UK trip with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During their first-ever visit to the UK since 2020, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet were hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, alongside Prince Harry.

Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’

In an official statement shared by Royal correspondent Rebecca English, Buckingham Palace also announced that no photos will be released since it was a "very private" family gathering. 

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