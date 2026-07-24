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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
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Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip

King Charles office breaks silence just hours after Meghan Markle shared Archie, Lilibet's photos from UK visit

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip

King Charles has broken his silence after Meghan Markle released first photos from her UK trip with Prince Harry and kids.

In a surprising turn of events on Thursday night, July 23, the Duchess of Sussex shared a carousel of photos featuring exclusive glimpses into her "summer holiday" in Portugal and UK.


In her photo dump Meghan also offered fans a look into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's visit to their late grandmother, Princess Diana's gravesite in her ancestral home, Althorp House.

During their UK trip, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Archie and Lilibet reunited with Harry's cancer-stricken father at Highgrove House, while Queen Camilla was also present.

Now just hours after Meghan released the exclusive photos, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla with a heartfelt message.

The message, which came shortly after King and Queen attended the opening ceremony of the @Glasgow_2026, read, "An incredible evening in Glasgow!"

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip

"The King and Queen, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh, have attended the @Glasgow_2026 Opening Ceremony ahead of 11 days of sport which will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports," it added.

"Good luck everyone, and thanks for such a joyful start to the Games," the message from Charles added.

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