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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder

The Duchess of Sussex is set to appear as a guest judge on the 'MasterChef Australia

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Meghan Markle left frustrated on MasterChef Australia set after chefs alleged blunder
Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder

Meghan Markle is set to make her debut on MasterChef Australia this Sunday, and the episode was reportedly filmed in April, when the Duke and Duchess made a trip to Australia.

As fans would be eager to watch the Duchess on the hit show, it has been reported that things were far from calm and steady on set, as one of Markle's requests left judge Poh Ling Yeow "upset".

Unintentional mistake by Poh Ling Yeow

The renowned judge unintentionally introduced Markle as "royalty" despite the Duchess's team instructing not to use that word during her appearance.

"We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this," Yeow said in a promotional clip for the episode. "All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia … the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!"

The mother-of-two was left "very frustrated" by Yeow's comment, which led to the judge being "upset".

"It wasn't about Meghan personally," the insider claimed. "Poh felt she had been unintentionally drawn into a royal protocol issue she never intended to be part of."


A second source claimed that the 52-year-old wanted to apologise to Markle but "was advised to leave it for production to handle".

Major parts cut over personality differences 

An insider also claimed that several moments from filming would not be part of the final cut due to Yeow and Markle's personality differences.

"Poh is full of energy — she's always joking and lifting the mood. She tried to bring that same spark with Meghan, cracking a few playful lines, but not all of it landed as intended," the insider insisted.


The moments that failed to land will not be part of Sunday's episode.

No feud between Meghan Markle and 'MasterChef Australia' chef?

However, a source close to Markle told Page Six that the Duchess and Yeow "had a great time together on set".

The source added, "There was no frustration on Meghan's side about anything that was said on set."

Notably, Meghan Markle's episode of MasterChef Australia is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 26, on Network 10 and 10 Play in Australia at 7 p.m. AEST.

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