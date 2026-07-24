King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony  

King Charles III has officially opened the 2026 Commonwealth Games ceremony, beside his life partner, Queen Camilla and his younger brother, Prince Edward.
On Thursday, July 23rd, Their Majesties made a high-profile appearance in Glasgow to launch 10 days of a slimmed-down event designed to control costs.
The 78-year-old British monarch also delivered a powerful speech at the event to mark a jovial start of the grand cultural multi-sports competition, in which around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations will compete for 215 gold medals.
In his speech, Charles celebrates the "dedication" of every single athlete who is set to participate in the upcoming scheduled games.
"As we gather, we celebrate the dedication and talent of every athlete and team. Your perseverance inspires us, and we eagerly anticipate your achievements in the coming days," the father of two addressed the crowd.
He continued, “As we share our love of sport and our planet, let us build a harmonious and durable future, for our families and each other."
Offering an exclusive glimpse into the "incredible" evening, the royal family turned to their Instagram account to release the new message on behalf of the King.
"An incredible evening in Glasgow! The King and Queen, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh, have attended the @Glasgow_2026," King Charles' office stated.
The statement continued, "Opening Ceremony ahead of 11 days of sport which will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports."
Notably, the new message concludes with the heartiest wishes for every athlete – set to participate in the upcoming gaming sessions, stating, "Good luck everyone, and thanks for such a joyful start to the Games."
King Charles and Queen Camilla's interesting appearance at 2026 Commonwealth Opening ceremony
King Charles and Queen Camilla opened the event, famously emerging from a Doctor Who TARDIS alongside six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy.
When will Commonwealth Games end?
For those unfamiliar, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will conclude on August 2nd of this year.
A short history of the Commonwealth Games
The Commonwealth Games began in 1930 as the British Empire Games, evolving through several name changes and growing from 11 nations to a global multi-sport quadrennial event.