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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
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King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening

The British monarch and Queen attend the 2026 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived to officially open the Commonwealth Games.

On Thursday, July 23, the British monarch, along with his wife, touched down in Scotland’s Glasgow to kick off the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games 2026, hosted at one of the world’s premier entertainment venues, The Hydro.

Upon their arrival at the opening ceremony, the Royal Couple stunned the audience by making a Doctor Who-inspired entrance by emerging from a life-sized TARDIS.

TARDIS (Time And Relative Dimension In Space) a fictional hybrid of a time machine and spacecraft that has, since 1963, appeared in the British science fiction television series Doctor Who and its various spin-offs.

Their appearance came after a pre-recorded video was shown featuring the iconic time machine travelling across Scotland after being accidently flown by Sir Chris Hoy and Greg McHugh.

During its journey, the TARDIS visited famous Scottish landmarks, including Loch Ness, Edinburgh Castle, and Balmoral Castle, before appearing on stage.

King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla

As the TARDIS doors opened, Their Majesties emerged to a huge round of applause before they walked to the Royal Box, where they were welcomed by a performance from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra Youth Chorus.

During the ceremony, King Charles is scheduled to formally declare the Commonwealth Games 2026 commencement by reading a message he placed inside the King’s Baton during the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Buckingham Palace back in March 2025.

About Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
King Charles and Queen Camilla at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games  

The Opening Ceremony of the XIII Commonwealth Games brought together Their Majesties, athletes, officials, and supporters from across the Commonwealth as the sporting event officially begins.

More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are competing for 215 gold medals across 10 sports over 11 days.

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games date and venue

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is taking place from July 23 to August 2 at The Hydro arena.

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