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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 16 hours ago
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Gwen Stefani's wedding throwbacks draw comparisons to Taylor Swift's big day

The ‘Just a Girl’ singer celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with the ‘Austin’ singer

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 16 hours ago
Gwen Stefanis wedding throwbacks draw comparisons to Taylor Swifts big day
Gwen Stefani's wedding throwbacks draw comparisons to Taylor Swift's big day

Gwen Stefani marked five years of marriage to Blake Shelton by sharing a series of stunning wedding photos on social media.

The Just a Girl singer celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with the Austin singer on Friday by sharing photos from their July 3, 2021, wedding on Instagram and X, just hours before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City nuptials.


The throwback photos gave fans another look at Stefani's custom Vera Wang gown and veil from the ceremony.

A touching image showed the newlyweds holding hands during the ceremony, officiated by Carson Daly at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo.

Another image captured Stefani's walk down the aisle, with Shelton visibly moved as he watched her approach.

“5 years married to my forever,” she gushed in the caption of her social media posts.

Fans slammed Gwen Stefani on wedding photos

The anniversary post drew mixed reactions, with some online commenters speculating it coincided too closely with Swift's wedding festivities.

“Now girl why you do Taylor like that lol I am not even a swiftie but this feel like a very attention seeking post,” one annoyed fan commented under Stefani's X post.

Another remarked that they were “fascinated by [Stefani]s] choice to post this while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was taking place.”

To note, Swift's representative confirmed she married NFL star Kelce at Madison Square Garden, with Adam Sandler officiating.

Stefani's Instagram anniversary post came hours before the ceremony, while her X tribute was shared about an hour before the marriage was publicly confirmed.

Blake Shelton heartfelt tribute to Gwen Stefani

Shelton also celebrated the milestone on Instagram, sharing wedding photos alongside a heartfelt message.

"5 years and every day is better than the last... I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!" he wrote, accompanied by images from their July 2021 wedding.

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