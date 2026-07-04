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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 14 hours ago
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Victoria Beckham's rare FIFA appearance sends subtle message after Brooklyn's snub

Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been estranged since past a year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 14 hours ago
Victoria Beckhams rare FIFA appearance sends subtle message after Brooklyns snub
Victoria Beckham's rare FIFA appearance sends subtle message after Brooklyn's snub

Victoria Beckham has seemingly responded to her son, Brooklyn Beckham’s snub with her latest appearance at the dramatic 2026 FIFA match.

The infamous English designer has supported her husband, David Beckham, during the latest match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami.

On Friday, July 3rd, Victoria attended the hard-fought match between the two teams, rocking a black top and jeans.

Her life partner wore a black coat and coordinating pair of pants with a white crisp shirt.

Apart from the couple, their two sons, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, were also among the spectators, as they watched the match from the VIP box.

Romeo was joined by his flame, Kim Turnbull, who sported an Argentina football shirt in a nod to Messi, who has signed a lucrative multi-year contract for Inter Miami in which David is a co-owner.

The match took place at the Inter Miami stadium, recently launched by the retired footballer.

A subtle message to Brooklyn Beckham

Notably, the Argentinian football player has been leading the Golden Boot race alongside France’s Kylian Mbappé in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

As the images of the Beckham clan gained popularity on social media, several fans believed that Victoria has given herself a nod by recreating her look, which she debuted in the iconic 2006 World Cup.

Brooklyn Beckham's rift with Victoria Beckham

This move appeared to be a huge slap on her son, Brooklyn Beckham’s face, who publicly mocked his family in the controversial advertisement by DoorDash.

Last month, the former photographer, who has been estranged from his family for a year, released a pointed message in the commercial, which seemingly left her mother heartbroken.

However, after making multiple attempts at reconciliation, Victoria Beckham has reportedly shown her son what he has been missing out on.

Despite her son’s latest snubs, the popular fashion designer included Brooklyn Beckham in the heartfelt Father’s Day post.


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