Adele gives fans a rare peek into her life with 13-year-old son Angelo

Adele has shared a rare insight into her relationship with her 13-year-old son, Angelo, revealing the unexpected activity that has brought them even closer and offered fans a glimpse into their family life.
The Sky Fall singer revealed in a new McLaren Racing video that she has bonded with her 13-year-old son, Angelo, over Formula 1 while touring the McLaren Technology Centre with CEO Zak Brown and meeting driver Lando Norris.
Adele said her son Angelo is "really into karting and things like that."
“He just sort of asked about it a couple of years ago and I was like, ‘Alright,' " she continued, after Brown, 54, asked how Angelo got into the sport.
Adele went on to share, “I don't know many teenagers now that have an actual passion. So I'm really trying to encourage it.”
Brown asked whether Angelo had developed a passion for karting, she replied, "Obsessed! But I'm also obsessed."
“When your kid has an interest, you have to get into it,” she explained to Brown, before adding, “And more importantly, I think you have to be interested in it."
Adele went on to explain that she did not expect to "bond with my soon-to-be 14- year-old son about something so passionate where we argue about drivers."
"But it's fun to have that interaction with a teenage boy in 2026," she shared, adding, "I wasn't expecting it.”
Adele appearance at Formula 1
Adele has previously embraced Formula 1, attending the 2025 United States Grand Prix, where she visited the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team garage and met drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
The team shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, Iconic.
Adele shares 13-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, and he has appeared on tracks from her albums 25 and 30.