Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Inside Prince William, Kate's secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in London in May

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 9 hours ago
Inside Prince William, Kates secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding
Inside Prince William, Kate's secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding

"British royalty meets music royalty," hail fans amid reports of a secret meeting between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of their wedding.

As reported by People, Prince William and Kate Middleton met the newly wed privately in London, almost a month before their nuptials.

Kate Middleton's first meeting with Taylor Swift

Unlike her husband, who shares a close friendship with the pop star, this was the first time Kate met the Love Story hitmaker and Travis.

The meeting likely occurred in May when Taylor and Travis were in the UK.

Moreover, it was reported that in the meeting William discussed his New Heights podcast debut, a surprise episode which was released on Friday, July 4, just hours before the ceremony.

During a radio interview the same month, Prince William teased that he and Kate might attend Taylor and Travis' wedding at Madison Square Garden.

When asked whether he had received an invite, he cheekily replied, "No comment."

The secret meeting between the couples was hinted at in the New Heights episode, as Travis noted, "I got the chance to see you not too long ago and invited you on the show because we were talking a little Aston Villa soccer, some excitement about the World Cup."

The filming of the podcast took place a few days after England played Croatia on June 17.

Previously, Taylor and Travis met William and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in 2024 after the royals attended one of Taylor's Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, London.

Prince William and Taylor Swift's friendship

Prince William's and Taylor Swift's friendship goes a long way, as in 2013, she performed at a charity evening for the homelessness charity Centrepoint, which he supports.

Inside Prince William, Kates secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding

The royal even joined her on stage alongside fellow guest Jon Bon Jovi to sing Livin' on a Prayer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Inside Prince William, Kates secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot in an extravagant and star-studded ceremony on July 3, which they reportedly announced with billboards outside the venue, reading, "JUST&T MARRIED."

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's heartbreaking decision
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's heartbreaking decision
Prince Harry cancels plan to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet to UK: 'not safe'
Prince Harry cancels plan to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet to UK: 'not safe'
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie get green light for ‘low-risk’ Royal return at special event
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie get green light for ‘low-risk’ Royal return at special event
Queen Camilla defies King Charles ‘ridiculous’ urge for Prince Harry ‘reconciliation’
Queen Camilla defies King Charles ‘ridiculous’ urge for Prince Harry ‘reconciliation’
Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event
Princess Anne joins senior family member at poignant royal event
Prince William left stunned by Jason Kelce's admission on 'New Heights'
Prince William left stunned by Jason Kelce's admission on 'New Heights'
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’
Meghan Markle’s decision leaves Kate Middleton anxious: ‘it's impossible not to worry’
Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation
Lady Louise Windsor receives special honour from dad Prince Edward after graduation
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch
Prince William joins Travis Kelce in surprise move ahead of Taylor Swift wedding: Watch
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
King Charles keeps composure as security responds to tense public moment
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos
Sarah Ferguson sends urgent message to Beatrice, Eugenie amid memoir chaos
King Charles celebrates Lady Louise's major milestone with heartfelt tribute, new potraits
King Charles celebrates Lady Louise's major milestone with heartfelt tribute, new potraits

Popular News

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James

Taylor Swift's wedding hailed as 'unbelievably brilliant night' by DJ Greg James
7 hours ago
Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Madison Square Garden staff lose jobs after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding
7 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares stage with daughter in 25-year return to theatre
7 hours ago