Inside Prince William, Kate's secret meeting with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before NY wedding

"British royalty meets music royalty," hail fans amid reports of a secret meeting between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of their wedding.
As reported by People, Prince William and Kate Middleton met the newly wed privately in London, almost a month before their nuptials.
Kate Middleton's first meeting with Taylor Swift
Unlike her husband, who shares a close friendship with the pop star, this was the first time Kate met the Love Story hitmaker and Travis.
The meeting likely occurred in May when Taylor and Travis were in the UK.
Moreover, it was reported that in the meeting William discussed his New Heights podcast debut, a surprise episode which was released on Friday, July 4, just hours before the ceremony.
During a radio interview the same month, Prince William teased that he and Kate might attend Taylor and Travis' wedding at Madison Square Garden.
When asked whether he had received an invite, he cheekily replied, "No comment."
The secret meeting between the couples was hinted at in the New Heights episode, as Travis noted, "I got the chance to see you not too long ago and invited you on the show because we were talking a little Aston Villa soccer, some excitement about the World Cup."
The filming of the podcast took place a few days after England played Croatia on June 17.
Previously, Taylor and Travis met William and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in 2024 after the royals attended one of Taylor's Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, London.
Prince William and Taylor Swift's friendship
Prince William's and Taylor Swift's friendship goes a long way, as in 2013, she performed at a charity evening for the homelessness charity Centrepoint, which he supports.
The royal even joined her on stage alongside fellow guest Jon Bon Jovi to sing Livin' on a Prayer.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot in an extravagant and star-studded ceremony on July 3, which they reportedly announced with billboards outside the venue, reading, "JUST&T MARRIED."