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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
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King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's heartbreaking decision

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking decision on reunion between his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and King Charles

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 hours ago
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harrys heartbreaking decision
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's heartbreaking decision

King Charles has shared first statement after Prince Harry’s major decision.

Taking to the British Royal Family’s official Instagram handle on Saturday, July 4, the monarch shared two posts, marking the milestone 250th anniversary of the U.S. Independence.

In the first post, Charles released a special statement, celebrating the shared values and friendship between the U.K. and the U.S., writing, “Through centuries of shared challenge and achievement, our nations have built a relationship founded on friendship, trust and a belief in liberty, the rule of law and the dignity of all people.”


“As we look ahead to the next 250 years, I have no doubt we will continue to defend our shared values. The connection between our peoples is one that I trust will only grow stronger with time,” it added.

His Majesty signed off the message with “Charles R.”

Meanwhile, the second post featured a throwback clip from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s U.S. State Visit which took place in April 2026.

The video montage showcased a series of glimpses from the high-profile visit, featuring Their Majesties meeting with the American royal fans, the Presidential Couple – Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

“Happy 250th to the United States!” captioned Buckingham Palace, continuing, “Today, America celebrates their 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence - it was great to celebrate this milestone with you all earlier in the year!”

The Royals added, “In April, Their Majesties travelled to Washington DC, New York and Virginia on a State Visit to the United States in recognition of the occasion.”

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking decision for UK trip

King Charles’ statement comes after Prince Harry took a heartbreaking decision for his upcoming visit to the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex – who was set to bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with him during the forthcoming trip – cancelled the plan, citing security concerns.

As reported by The Telegraph on Saturday, July 4, the 41-year-old has decided it would "not be safe" to bring his wife and kids to the UK for the highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027 countdown ceremony amid security concerns.

This decision from King Charles’ younger son came days after he was denied police security during his visit and stay with family, which was previously expected in the mid of July

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