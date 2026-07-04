Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 13 hours ago
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Prince Harry cancels plan to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet to UK: 'not safe'

Prince Harry makes final decision on Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet's UK arrival after UK security blow

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 13 hours ago
Prince Harrys plan to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet to UK shattered: not safe
Prince Harry's plan to bring Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet to UK shattered: 'not safe'

Prince Harry is once again travelling to the UK alone!

After days of speculation on whether The Duke of Sussex will bring his wife, Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK, Harry has finally taken a difficult decision.

As reported by The Telegraph on Saturday, July 4, the 41-year-old has decided it would "not be safe" to bring his wife and kids to the UK for the highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027 countdown ceremony amid security concerns.

The outlet further clarified that despite Harry's shocking 11th hour decision, the duke - who was set to travel to London for the first time with his family in past four years has not ruled out Meghan and kids UK trip altogether.

This decision from King Charles younger son came days after he was denied police security during his visit and stay with family, which was previously expected in the mid of July.

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