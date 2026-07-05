Prince George receives key advice from godfather ahead of major move 

Prince George is set to take a major step for his education, as it was revealed that the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending Eton College in September.
Ahead of his highly anticipated future step, George's godfather, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, has issued a crucial warning to the young royal.
Speaking on A Right Royal Podcast, Jamie, who himself attended Eton, shared that in recent years Eton has "changed for the better" and it helps its students in various ways.
He revealed that his son also attended the institute, adding, "And you can do anything you want. And they have these amazing societies, debating societies, history of art societies, where incredible people come down. Now that is a real privilege."
James warned that George, who will be attending Eton College in September, which costs around £63,000 a year, will need to "pay back" and "not waste" the opportunity.
"I'm not saying this to lecture poor old George, but I'm saying if anybody goes to that sort of place, then you've got to take the opportunity to live it," he said in the podcast.
Jamie added, "And actually, dare I say, you've got to then realise how lucky you've been, and you've got to pay back in some way."
"Whether it's through public service, the military or whatever, you've got to pay back. But it is a great privilege, and you don't want to waste it," the year-old continued.
Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton's bond with Prince William and Kate
James was the Queen Mother's equerry from 1984 to 1986 and later served as principal private secretary to Prince William and Prince Harry.
A close confidante of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Jamie was also entrusted to run the pair's royal wedding in 2011.
Prince George is set to follow the footsteps of his father, as Prince William attended the Berkshire institution from 1995 to 2000.