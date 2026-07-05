Royal Family extends warm wishes to Donald Trump on key US occasion

Prince Albert of Monaco has made a big move to join the celebrations of the United States of America’s key occasion.
On Saturday, July 3rd, the Monaco Royal Family shared an inside glimpse of the celebrations taking place at the Prince's Palace of Monaco.
Sharing the aerial view of the lighting of the Palace, His Majesty the Sovereign Prince’s office stated, “Lighting of the Prince’s Palace - 250th anniversary of the Independence of the United States.”
A heartfelt message for Donald Trump
“On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America, His Majesty the Sovereign Prince authorised, as an exception, the lighting of the Prince's Palace in the colours of the American flag on the evening of Saturday, July 4th,” the statement added.
The message also includes a symbolic representation of the neighbourhood by the Monaco Royal Family towards the 47th elected President of the USA.
“The initiative is part of celebrations held around the world at the invitation of the U.S. Office of the Chief of Protocol to mark this historic anniversary and highlight the ties of friendship that unite the United States and its international partners,” they continued.
Prince Albert also revealed that 2026 holds a special place in his heart as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Embassy of Monaco in Washington and the 70th anniversary of the marriage of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace.
Following King Charles' footsteps
This update came after King Charles sent a special message to Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the USA, after his historical state visit to the USA alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.
During his visit, His Majesty also delivered a powerful speech, strengthening the ties between the two nuclear states.