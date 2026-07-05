Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 11 hours ago
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King Charles reflects on memorable US trip as Royal Family marks key milestone

The Royal Family shows sweet support on 250th Independence anniversary of the United States of America

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 11 hours ago
King Charles reflects on memorable US trip as Royal Family marks key milestone
King Charles reflects on memorable US trip as Royal Family marks key milestone

King Charles is celebrating a key milestone with his life partner, Queen Camilla!

His Majesty – who last visited the United States of America in April of this year has joined the British Royal Family to mark one of the biggest events in the country.

To support the neighbouring brotherhood, the 78-year-old British monarch has issued a message to celebrate the official 250th anniversary.

On Saturday, July 4th, Buckingham Palace shared a video of Their Majesties to share some of the key highlights from their visit to the States.

A look back to the hostoric visit

In the light-hearted video clip, Charles and Camilla are seen meeting with some of the key political leaders, including Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, during their historic state visit to the American country.

Apart from the video, King Charles’ office also shared a heartwarming message, a sweet show of support to strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two powerful nuclear states.


King Charles' special message to Donald Trump

“Happy 250 to the United States! Today, America celebrates their 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” the official Instagram handle of Their Majesties noted in the caption.

The statement continued, “It was great to celebrate this milestone with you all earlier in the year! In April, Their Majesties travelled to Washington DC, New York and Virginia on a State Visit to the United States in recognition of the occasion.”

When did King Charles and Queen Camilla visited to the USA?

For those unfamiliar, King Charles III and Queen Camilla completed a historic four-day state visit to the United States from April 27 to 30, 2026.

Their prestigious state visit was hosted by President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump, as the tour marked His Majesty’s first since he took over the British throne.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father last visited the USA back in 2007, when he was serving as the then-Prince of Wales and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the Queen of England.

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