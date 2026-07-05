King Charles makes desperate move to appear more 'on-trend'

In a surprise royal first, King Charles is looking for a videographer to create "on-trend content" for Buckingham Palace.
The monarch and Queen Camilla are seeking a person to film their public engagements and behind-the-scenes moments.
About the new job with Buckingham Palace
The successful candidate will work with the Royal Communications team at Buckingham Palace and will play a pivotal role in helping the royals connect with brand new audiences around the world.
Moreover, the full-time role will come with an annual salary of up to £52,000, and the videographer will be responsible for filming moments from day-to-day engagements to major events.
As reported by The Times, King Charles is said to be "very enthusiastic" about the position.
According to the job ad which will close on July 12, the applicant will use their "creativity to bring stories to life" and "inspire millions through powerful visual content" as well as having a "passion for storytelling".
Perks of the role include 25 days of annual leave and a free lunch every day.
Notably, the King and Queen already employ the services of an official cameraman, Duncan Stone, who distributes the footage to British broadcasters.
Prince Harry returns to the UK
King Charles' decision came as his youngest son, Prince Harry, is set to return to the UK without his family.
Despite previous reports, it has been confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be travelling alone without his wife Megha Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
This is the latest move by the Royal Family to appear more modern and approachable amid scrutiny over monarchy.
The King and Queen appear to be following the Prince and Princess of Wales's lead with their latest hire.
Prince William and Kate Middleton often use the services of London-based filmmaker Will Warr to capture some of their most personal moments, including the Princess's video message to announce the end of her cancer treatment in 2024.