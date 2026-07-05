Prince Harry in ‘frequent’ contact with King Charles as kids ‘very excited’ for reunion

While Prince Harry has slashed King Charles’ hopes to reunite with his grandchildren, his children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – are said to be “very excited” for the meeting.
In a recent report, The Telegraph revealed that the Duke of Sussex – who was supposed to bring his kids along with him during his upcoming visit to the UK – cancelled the plan, citing security concerns.
According to an insider, the 41-year-old estranged prince has decided it would "not be safe" to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and chilren to the UK for the highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027 countdown ceremony.
However, in the latest update shared by Hello! on Sunday, July 5, it was noted that Harry is in “frequent” contact with King Charles ahead of his high-profile trip.
It was also noted that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are “very excited” about their reunion with the grandfather, but do not “have any concept” of who their royal relatives really are.
Since their relocation to the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to keep their two children away from the spotlight and raising them as “normal little kids.”
Hence, Archie and Lilibet, as per the source, have no idea about their royal identity and do not know that their grandfather is a king.
For them, any meeting with Charles would be just with their grandfather, rather than with the monarch.
"The truth is they don’t really have any concept about who they (the royal family) are, their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all so they live as normal little kids,” shared the insider.
When did King Charles last met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
King Charles last saw his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back in 2022, when the kids returned to the UK with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.