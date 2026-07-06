Prince Harry’s royal accommodation decision increases pressure on King Charles

Prince Harry’s has finally made his feelings clear after his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, invited him to Buckingham Palace.
The Duke of Sussex – who is due to travel to his homeland in July in the wake of his Invictus Games engagements- revealed that he has accepted the offer to stay at the royal residence during his upcoming trip to London.
Despite this, his spokesperson released the statement, confirming he will be staying at Buckingham Palace, now that King Charles’ camp has denied the stay.
The father of two will not be staying at His Majesty’s residence amid the continuing row over the family’s security.
For those unaware, a representative for Harry claimed this morning that the King had offered him accommodation at Buckingham Palace and that he had accepted after ‘liaising directly’ with his father.
But in an extraordinary twist, that claim was swiftly contradicted amid claims the Duke had failed to accept in time and had left it too late for the Palace to make the necessary arrangements.
Harry's representative's statement
According to the media reports, Harry’s representative released the statement that read, “I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence.”
After the decision of the authorities “not to provide his family with security”, the Duke has made alternative security arrangements.
Harry’s spokesperson expressed disappointment for turning down the offer, stating, “It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason.”
“Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment,” he continued.
Why Harry is travelling to UK?
For those new to the room, Prince Harry is travelling to the UK solo to attend a series of charity engagements and to promote the upcoming Invictus Games.
However, it is not confirmed whether the Duke of Sussex, who has been estranged from the royal family since 2020, will bring his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and his wife, Meghan Markle, alongside him.