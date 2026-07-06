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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
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King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box

The 58-year-old Danish monarch is a keen tennis fan and regular at Wimbledon

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 6 hours ago
King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box
King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box

King Frederik X was among the distinguished guests in Wimbledon's Royal Box on Friday, where the Danish monarch watched Novak Djokovic in action during another high-profile day at The Championships, Wimbledon.

The 58-year-old Danish monarch, a keen tennis fan and regular at Wimbledon, attended with close friend Christian von Buchwald.

King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box


High-profile figures at Wimbledon

Several high-profile figures from the sporting world were seated alongside them.

Sir Andrew Strauss, the former England cricket captain and administrator, watched the match with his eldest son, Samuel.

Also in attendance were former British tennis player and sports executive Deborah Jevans and former international field hockey player Mark Precious.

Their longstanding friendship began when Frederik was a teenager and has endured for more than four decades.

Upon his return from a French boarding school at age 15, Frederik was introduced to von Buchwald as his tennis coach.

The two developed a strong bond in Aarhus through their love of the sport and have stayed close ever since.

After his tennis career, von Buchwald entered medicine and now serves as a senior physician and professor of ENT surgery at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

The strength of their friendship was reflected in von Buchwald's selection as one of Princess Isabella's godparents in 2007.

Elisabeth, an inspector of court inventory for the royal household, is also closely connected to the Danish royals.

Meanwhile, King Frederik is a familiar presence at the All England Club.

During his 2023 Wimbledon visit, then-Crown Prince Frederik watched the women's fourth-round clash between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Elena Rybakina.

King Frederik X previous appearance at The Championships, Wimbledon

He also watched Danish star Holger Rune defeat Grigor Dimitrov on No. 1 Court during the 2023 Championships.

Last year, Frederik returned for a lower-profile visit to watch Nicolás Jarry take on Cameron Norrie.

The next day, he joined Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in the Royal Box. He did not attend the 2024 Championships.

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