Prince William speaks out with new message as pressure mounts for Prince Harry reunion

Prince Harry has shared a new statement amid mounting pressure to welcome his estranged brother to the United Kingdom.
The Prince of Wales – who is also the President of The Football Association has joined the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup fever, after England’s football team officially geared up to face Norway in the quarter-finals.
What is Prince William's new message?
He started his week with a zealous message to England’s team, as Kensington Palace shared a statement on the official joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Monday, July 6th.
“Well done England! Bring on the quarter-final,” the message concluded with the initials of William.
The future monarch’s office also re-shared the post of the England football team’s Instagram handle that read, “Our journey continues. The #ThreeLions will face Norway in the quarter-finals of the @FIFAWorldCup.”
Prince of Wales' life long passion for sports
For those unaware, Prince William is famously passionate about sports, particularly football and frequently shares this love with his children by taking them to high-profile matches.
The 44-year-old, next heir to the British throne, is a devoted supporter of Premier League club Aston Villa F.C., regularly attending their home games at Villa Park.
His Royal Highness also often takes his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, to major sporting events, most notably attending the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final and the UEFA Women’s Euro Final during their summer breaks.
In July last year, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Gentlemen’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon Championships.
However, most recently, the only daughter of the future King and Queen has joined her father at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final in Basel, Switzerland.
This update came when King Charles is exerting pressure on William to reunite with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, who is due to travel to the United Kingdom in July.
Why King Charles pressures William for Harry's reunion?
It is pertinent to mention that the next heir to the British throne has not been on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex since he published his bombshell memoir, Spare, after he stepped down from his royal duties in 2020.
Despite knowing the fact that Harry has publicly accused William in his publication, His Majesty is reportedly insistent on the much-awaited brothers’ reunion.
The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers has recently disclosed the nature of the relationship between the two brothers, “the worst it has ever been.”
It has also been understood that the cancer-stricken Charles, who celebrated his 78th official birthday without his distant son, Harry, wanted to see the possible reunion in the wake of his deteriorating health.
As of now, it is not confirmed whether Prince William and his wife will welcome Harry and his partner, Meghan Markle, to the UK.