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  • Updated 6 hours ago
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Kylie Minogue receives apology from PM Anthony Albanese over sexist remarks

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese forced to issue apology after his demeaning comments about Kylie Minogue

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 6 hours ago
Kylie Minogue receives apology from PM Anthony Albanese over sexist remarks
Kylie Minogue receives apology from PM Anthony Albanese over sexist remarks

Anthony Albanese has broken his silence following his demeaning remarks about Kylie Minogue.

PM Anthony Albanese’s comment about Kylie Minogue

The controversy began during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s appearance on the Bush Deep podcast with the comedian Nikki Osborne.

During the interview, Osborne, who describes herself as a “wildly inappropriate journalist,” asked a shocking question to the Australian PM, leaving him in an uncomfortable position.

Speaking to Albanese, the host asked whether he would “shag, marry or date” Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman, or Rhonda Burchmore.

At first, the PM tried to avoid the question saying, “I just got married, I’m only six months in.”

However, Osborne insisted him to answer, stating, “But if it goes tits up, let’s just pretend,” after which Albanese responded, “Oh, Kylie clearly.”


This prompted the host to ask, “You’d marry Kylie, and shag her, and date her?” replying to which the Australian prime minister said, “All of the above,” adding, “She’s terrific.”

Anthony Albanese’s remarks about Kylie Minogue spark outrage

Shortly after the episode was released, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was met with a wave of condemnation, with MP Zali Steggall calling his comments “entirely inappropriate,” adding that he "needs to learn to push back, lead by example and call it out as sexist.”

Shadow Communications Minister Sarah Henderson also called out the PM on X, slamming his comments as "disrespectful to women... and demean the office of prime minister.”

Anthony Albanese issues apology to Kylie Minogue

After receiving intense backlash over his demeaning comments, Anthony Albanese, on Monday morning, July 6, released a one-line statement, apologizing to the 58-year-old Australian singer-songwriter for being disrespectful.

"I apologise unequivocally for the comments,” he said.

Who is Kylie Minogue?

Kylie Minogue receives apology from PM Anthony Albanese over sexist remarks

Kylie Ann Minogue is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actress, often referred as the “Princess of Pop.”

Through her iconic songs and incredible songwriting skills, the songstress has won several prestigious accolades, including Grammy Awards, Brit Awards, and ARIA Music Awards.

With two Guinness World Records to her name, Minogue is the highest-selling Australian-born female artist of all time, with sales surpassing 80 million records worldwide.

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