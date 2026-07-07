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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
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Ariana Grande breaks silence after reuniting with ex Ricky Álvarez: 'I Love You'

Ricky Álvarez and Ariana Grande spotted together on USA's 250th Independence Day

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Ariana Grande breaks silence after reuniting with ex Ricky Álvarez: I Love You
Ariana Grande breaks silence after reuniting with ex Ricky Álvarez: 'I Love You'  

Ariana Grande is seemingly over the moon as she halted her Eternal Sunshine Tour to share a loved-up message for her beloved one.

The Thank U, Next crooner has dropped a cryptic statement which apparently indicated that it is for her fans, but her new dynamics with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, are telling a different story. 

After wrapping her headline-grabbing show in Atlanta, Grande dropped a series of images and messages for her fans, sending the internet into a frenzy. 

A heartfelt message to loved ones 

"Atlanta, night one, thank you so much, I love you," the singer-turned-actress wrote over one of the highlights from one musical show.

Ariana Grande breaks silence after reuniting with ex Ricky Álvarez: I Love You

In another glimpse of her electrifying performance, Grande noted, “One month of est, cherishing every moment & memory we’re making together.”

However, as the new post gained popularity on social media, fans believed that this thank-you note for her fans might have a hidden message for the one with whom she recently reunited after years of breakup.

Ariana Grande's brief relationship history 

According to media reports. Ariana Grande has drawn attention after being spotted with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez amid her split from actor Ethan Slater.

Notably, the pop star and her ex-partner spent the Independence Day holiday together in Boca Raton, Florida, on the 4th. 

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the two are shown in comfortable attire leaving the supermarket Whole Foods together, carrying grocery bags from their shopping. Notably, Alvarez was also captured lifting a shopping cart and loading it into a vehicle.

Ariana Grande breaks silence after reuniting with ex Ricky Álvarez: I Love You

Speculations about a reunion between Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez began circulating in June, when she spotted dining with the Argentine former footballer.

The critically acclaimed singer was in a relationship with the athlete from 2015 to 2016; she was later romantically linked with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, in 2023, before calling it quits in early 2026. 

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