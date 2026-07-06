Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Kate's latest endeavour sparks comparison with Harry and Meghan

The Princess of Wales draws praise as royal experts contrast her with Harry and Meghan

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 7 hours ago
Princess Kates latest endeavour sparks comparison with Harry and Meghan
Princess Kate's latest endeavour sparks comparison with Harry and Meghan

Princess Kate has been praised for her calm and understated public appearances, with royal commentators drawing comparisons between her quiet approach and the ongoing security-related controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As reported by GB news, the royal commentators shared that the Princess of Wales's quiet completion of the Three Peaks Challenge contrasts sharply with the security controversy surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which has cast doubt over their children's expected reunion with King Charles.

They contrasted the Waleses' discrete approach with the Sussexes' security concerns, with some praising the former and others defending the latter's safety fears.

Lynn Carratt, a PR expert at E20 Communications told the outlet, "These two stories highlight a recurring difference in how both households are perceived. The Waleses tend to let their actions speak for themselves and do many things behind closed doors before sharing."

The expert highlighted that the Princess undertook the 24-hour Three Peaks Challenge without publicity, unveiling the achievement only afterward.

She explained, "Catherine's challenge only became public after it had been completed, allowing the focus to remain on the charitable cause rather than the individuals involved. It always allowed her to complete it in total privacy.

How Princess Kate’s public image differs from Harry & Meghan

Comparing Harry and Meghan with Kate, Carratt stated, "By contrast, Harry and Meghan often find themselves at the centre of the story before events have even taken place. Whether fairly or unfairly, their visits frequently become dominated by speculation over security, logistics and family tensions.


She noted, "It's less about what they're doing and more about the surrounding narrative. In PR, controlling the narrative isn't always about saying more; it's often about creating less noise. The Waleses have generally mastered that approach, whereas the Sussexes continue to struggle to separate their charitable work from the wider headlines that follow them."

Prince Harry UK visit disturbed after RAVEC's decision

Notably, the latest developments follow RAVEC's decision not to provide the duke with taxpayer-funded police protection outside royal properties, raising questions about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's planned visit.

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry lashes out over royal stay denial
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry lashes out over royal stay denial
Prince Harry makes first big announcement after Buckingham Palace 'withdraws' stay offer
Prince Harry makes first big announcement after Buckingham Palace 'withdraws' stay offer
Prince Harry’s royal accommodation decision increases pressure on King Charles
Prince Harry’s royal accommodation decision increases pressure on King Charles
Norwegian royal family reaches key milestone after Marius Borg Høiby controversy
Norwegian royal family reaches key milestone after Marius Borg Høiby controversy
King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box
King Frederik watches Novak Djokovic in action from Wimbledon royal box
Prince William speaks out with new message as pressure mounts for Prince Harry reunion
Prince William speaks out with new message as pressure mounts for Prince Harry reunion
Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge
Princess Kate reveals Charlotte’s extremely emotional reaction after Three Peaks Challenge
Prince Harry in ‘frequent’ contact with King Charles as kids ‘very excited’ for reunion
Prince Harry in ‘frequent’ contact with King Charles as kids ‘very excited’ for reunion
Prince George receives key advice from godfather ahead of major move
Prince George receives key advice from godfather ahead of major move
Royal Family extends warm wishes to Donald Trump on key US occasion
Royal Family extends warm wishes to Donald Trump on key US occasion
King Charles makes desperate move to appear more 'on-trend'
King Charles makes desperate move to appear more 'on-trend'
King Charles reflects on memorable US trip as Royal Family marks key milestone
King Charles reflects on memorable US trip as Royal Family marks key milestone

Popular News

Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’

Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’
27 minutes ago
Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview

Madison Keys vs Linda Noskova: Wimbledon 2026 Round of 16 preview
60 minutes ago
NYC first lady Rama Duwaji faces backlash for skipping America 250 for spiritual retreat

NYC first lady Rama Duwaji faces backlash for skipping America 250 for spiritual retreat
4 hours ago