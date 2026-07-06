Princess Kate's latest endeavour sparks comparison with Harry and Meghan

Princess Kate has been praised for her calm and understated public appearances, with royal commentators drawing comparisons between her quiet approach and the ongoing security-related controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As reported by GB news, the royal commentators shared that the Princess of Wales's quiet completion of the Three Peaks Challenge contrasts sharply with the security controversy surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which has cast doubt over their children's expected reunion with King Charles.
They contrasted the Waleses' discrete approach with the Sussexes' security concerns, with some praising the former and others defending the latter's safety fears.
Lynn Carratt, a PR expert at E20 Communications told the outlet, "These two stories highlight a recurring difference in how both households are perceived. The Waleses tend to let their actions speak for themselves and do many things behind closed doors before sharing."
The expert highlighted that the Princess undertook the 24-hour Three Peaks Challenge without publicity, unveiling the achievement only afterward.
She explained, "Catherine's challenge only became public after it had been completed, allowing the focus to remain on the charitable cause rather than the individuals involved. It always allowed her to complete it in total privacy.
How Princess Kate’s public image differs from Harry & Meghan
Comparing Harry and Meghan with Kate, Carratt stated, "By contrast, Harry and Meghan often find themselves at the centre of the story before events have even taken place. Whether fairly or unfairly, their visits frequently become dominated by speculation over security, logistics and family tensions.
She noted, "It's less about what they're doing and more about the surrounding narrative. In PR, controlling the narrative isn't always about saying more; it's often about creating less noise. The Waleses have generally mastered that approach, whereas the Sussexes continue to struggle to separate their charitable work from the wider headlines that follow them."
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