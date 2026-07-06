Prince Harry makes first big announcement after Buckingham Palace 'withdraws' stay offer

Prince Harry has shared a major update regarding his solo four-day UK trip just hours after suffering a major last-minute blow from Buckingham Palace.
Shortly after The Duke of Sussex just “accepted” King Charles offer to stay at the Royal residence during his UK visit without Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet – Buckingham Palace dropped a shocking bombshell on him.
In an official statement by Prince Harry, the spokesperson stated, "I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence."
"Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend," the spokesperson added.
The statement continued, "It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday.”
“It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment," added the spokesperson.
Just hours after this statement from Harry’s representative – the official Instagram account of Harry’s multisporting event The Invictus Games 2027 dropped layout of the 41-year-old Royal’s key engagement from 7-10 July, 2027.
We are bringing the global Invictus Community together to mark the One Year To Go milestone to the #InvictusGames Birmingham 2027,” the foundation announced.
The caption revealed the engagements during Harry’s stay including, The IGF Conversation: From Policy to Practice, Invictus Games Team Managers Summit, Invictus Games Foundation Train Name Reveal, Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 Sports Exhibition”
“Be sure to follow us across social media to stay up to date on all things related to the Invictus Movement,” it added.