Meghan Markle drops explosive bombshell on King Charles after Harry’s fresh insult

Meghan Markle has lost her cool over a fresh humiliation that her husband, Prince Harry had to deal with just a day before his solo visit to the UK.
In a shocking turn of events on Monday, July 6, 2026, a shocking statement from The Duke of Sussex’s official spokesperson sparked yet another controversy against the Royal Family.
Last month, Harry was offered a Royal residence for his accommodation during his UK stay, shortly after her confirmed his arrival wife Meghan and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
However, the Duke reportedly failed to confirm his plans by the given deadline, resulting Buckingham Palace “withdrawing” offer of accommodation last-minute.
This heartbreaking humiliation of Harry not only left him “disappointed” but his wife, Meghan is said to have come to a shocking conclusion regarding her future with the Royal Family.
The Duchess of Sussex – who was initially expected return to the UK with Harry for her first-ever visit since 2022 – when she joined the duke to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, had to scrape the plan at 11th hour because the British government denied state security.
Now after the Royal accommodation row, followed by Harry’s defeat in privacy invasion lawsuit against the Daily Mail on July 7, 2026, Meghan has decided to “never see the Royal Family again.”
An insider told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice, “Meghan warned Harry this would happen.”
“She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She’s done. She has no interest in ever putting herself—or her children—through this again,” they added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties, severed their relationship with the Royal Family by making explosive claims against them publicly on various occasions.
Given the status of her relationship with Harry’s family, the insider has claimed that “Any hope of rebuilding trust has just disappeared”
“For Meghan, there’s simply no coming back from this,” added the insider.
Prince Harry issues statement after King Charles office “withdraws” stay offer after his “agreement”
The duke’s representative said in a statement "I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence."
They continued, "Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend."
"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment," added the spokesperson.
Prince Harry touched down in the UK on Tuesday, July 7, for his four-day solo trip for the one-year countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027 – which will be hosted in Birmingham.
During his visit, King Charles son will also take part in other engagements related to his UK based charities.