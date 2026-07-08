King Charles' aides 'worried' as Prince Harry pushes for reunion after royal snub 

King Charles' inner circle has raised concerns as Prince Harry eyes 'potential' reunion with his cancer-stricken dad, despite royal snub.
As the Duke of Sussex has returned to his homeland and even attended a few engagements, he might now want to meet his father for clarification over the last-minute withdrawal of his royal offer.
The speculation has escalated that the reunion will take place during Harry's five-day trip, but now royal experts have revealed that the potential meeting will happen with "certain protocols" in the wake of the King’s security.
Speaking about the possible reunion, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich claimed that any interaction between the duke and the King would be meticulously organised to protect the monarchy’s interests.
The royal insider suggested that Palace courtiers are likely to oversee every aspect of a meeting, with the focus placed on safeguarding the institution rather than encouraging an emotional family reconciliation.
Another tipster told Fox News that the reconciliation between the estranged father and son has become difficult because palace aides and other senior royals "don't trust Harry" alone with the British monarch, who celebrated his official birthday during this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.
As of now, it has not been clear whether Harry will meet his father alone, or with his wife, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Why King Charles' aides raises concerns?
The Duke, who left his homeland in 2020, and his father’s possible reunion is in jeopardy after Buckingham Palace withdrew His Majesty’s royal accommodation offer at the last minute despite Harry accepting the offer before landing in the United Kingdom.
Harry and King Charles' latest clash
After the announcement, the youngest son of the monarch issued a “fiery” statement, expressing sheer disappointment over the fresh snub.
However, it has been said that King Charles also raised precautionary measures for the possible reunion after the 41-year-old British Royal Family member faced a major defeat in his ongoing Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) lawsuit on the same day he touched down in the United Kingdom.
Well, it will be too soon to claim whether the father-son duo will reunite or not.