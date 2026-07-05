Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony: What we now about their romance?

Aamir Khan has once again entered the marriage chapter of his life!
The Bollywood superstar has tied the knot with his long-time partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5, in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence.
The wedding was quite a private affair, as the pair registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.
They skipped the Bollywood glamour and marked their union surrounded by close pals and family members, including Aamir's children Ira Khan, Azad, and Junaid Khan, as well as his former partner Kiran Rao.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding guests
Despite the low-key ceremony, the guest list included a number of notable names, including the actor's pal and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, actor Elli Avram, and members of the renowned Ambani family.
Vir Das was also photographed arriving at the residence, as Ambani's vehicle was seen stuck on the road due to fallen tree branches amid Mumbai's rainy weather.
Moreover, local reporters at the scene revealed that they received sweets and snacks outside Aamir house to mark the occasion.
About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's romance
Aamir Khan's and Gauri Spratt's friendship goes back a long way, as they first met around 25 years ago and reconnected in 2024 in Bengaluru, where Gauri was based, through Aamir's cousin Nuzhat Khan.
After being in a long-distance relationship for a year, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media as his "partner" on his 60th birthday in March 2025.
Gauri, who previously worked in the haircare and beauty industry, has since relocated to Mumbai from Bengaluru with her son from a previous marriage and now helps run Aamir Khan Productions, which marked its 25th anniversary last month.
The couple have been living together at his home for over a year.
Aamir Khan's previous marriages
This marks Aamir Khan's third marriage.
He first wed Reena Dutta in 1986, and the two share two children, Junaid and Ira.
Following their 2002 divorce, Aamir began dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. The pair married the following year and welcomed son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy.
Aamir and Kiran divorced in 2021 but remain close collaborators, and the pair produced the hit Laapataa Ladies together.