Shakira hypes star-studded World Cup final halftime show: 'Pretty historic'

Shakira has teased a "pretty historic" halftime show for the FIFA World Cup final.
During an appearance on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill on July 8, the Waka Waka singer previewed her star-studded FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, hinting at surprise appearances from BTS, Madonna and Justin Bieber as excitement builds for the highly anticipated performance.
“I played at the inauguration, and now I’m playing at the final,” Shakira said, referring to her performance at the tournament’s opening ceremony.
She went on to say, “I’ve got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration.”
The Hips Don’t Lie singer further teased, “It’s going to be a shared halftime show,” adding, “It’s going to be pretty historic, five amazing artists. Well, four amazing artists plus me.”
She also expressed hope that Martin won’t just be working behind the scenes, saying, “I really hope that Chris Martin is going to be singing too,” she said.
“We’ll all get together and we’ll all figure it out how it’s gonna be, but I’m really curious,” Shakira said, adding, “I’m as curious as you are right now!”
Shakira said the World Cup continues to hold a special place in her heart after performing the tournament's official 2010 anthem, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).
Shakira celebrates a major World Cup milestone
Ahead of the July 19 final, Shakira is also celebrating a major World Cup milestone on the charts.
Her Burna Boy collaboration Dai Dai (FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026) recently logged a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. chart, becoming the first official FIFA World Cup anthem ever to top the ranking.
Her remarks came a day after FIFA and Global Citizen announced that Justin Bieber would join Shakira, Madonna and BTS for the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, with Chris Martin curating the 11-minute performance.