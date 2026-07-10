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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’

Taylor Swift last ‘active’ role in Blake Lively’s life comes to saddening end as friendship fades

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from Godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from Godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’

Taylor Swift has seemingly shut down the last door, which could lead her back to former best friend, Blake Lively.

The 14-time Grammy winner’s years long friendship with the Age of Adeline star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds came to a tragic end after she was dragged in Blake’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

At one point in their legal battle, the It Ends With Us director and lead reportedly subpoenaed Taylor, claiming that Blake and her husband used the pop icon’s influence to pressurize him to accept the Gossip Girl alum’s script rewrites.

This clever move from Justin changed everything for Taylor – who is also a godmother of Blake’s four kids, to the point where the Midnights songstress did not invite her and Ryan to her star-studded wedding with Travis Kelce on July 3, 2026.

Now, as per the sources, Taylor’s relationship with Blake’s kids has also faded away with growing distance between the two.

“When Taylor’s friendship with Blake and Ryan ended, her role as an active godmother naturally faded too,”an insider told Rob Shuter.

“There wasn’t a falling out with the children. She simply isn’t part of their everyday lives anymore,” they added.

The source further claimed “Years ago they would have been front and center. Today, they’re no longer part of Taylor’s inner circle.”

They also clarified that there is no ill will between Taylor and Blake’s kids as she “still has love for them.”

However, her “relationships with children often depend on relationships with their parents. When the friendship ended, the connection naturally faded. It’s sad, but that’s the reality.”

This update came just hours after Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us costar and director released a video message, speaking up for the first time on the sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

Here’s what Justin Baldoni say about his legal battle with Blake Lively

In a video message, released on Wednesday, July 8 – in which Justin’s wife, Emily Baldoni was also seen sitting next to him Justin noted, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say.”


He went on to share, “Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to.”

“It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it,” added Justin.

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