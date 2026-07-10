King Charles, Queen Camilla confirmed to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been confirmed to open a major multi-sport event this month.
On Friday, July 10, GB News reported that the British King and Queen are officially set to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, set to take place at the OVO Hydro arena on Thursday, July 23.
The Opening Ceremony of the XIII Commonwealth Games will bring together Their Majesties, athletes, officials, and supporters from across the Commonwealth as the sporting event officially begins.
More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are set to compete for 215 gold medals across 10 sports over 11 days.
The event is expected to be a major moment for Glasgow, with organizers promising a uniquely Scottish celebration that displays the spirit of the Commonwealth Games.
Joining the King and Queen at the Opening Ceremony will be six-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Commonwealth champion Sir Chris Hoy.
At the event, King Charles will formally declare the Games open by reading a message he placed inside the King’s Baton during the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Buckingham Palace back in March 2025.
What is the King’s Baton?
The King’s Baton, which is the Commonwealth Games’ equivalent of the Olympic Torch, is a ceremonial baton that carried a message from the monarch to the athletes and officials participating in the Games.
Ahead of the Games, the King’s Baton completed a record-breaking 500-day relay, visiting all 74 participating nations and territories, who designed and decorated their own Baton to showcase their culture, traditions and identity.
As per the report, this will mark the first time ever that all 74 Batons will be brought together in Glasgow for the ceremony.
Chris Hoy on attending Glasgow 2026 Opening with King Charles and Queen Camilla
Expressing anticipation for the upcoming Games, Chris Hoy said, "It is an absolute honour to attend the opening of Glasgow 2026 with Their Majesties The King and Queen. A home Games is always a special occasion and I have so many wonderful memories from competing in the Commonwealth Games myself.”
"I have no doubt the city of Glasgow will yet again be a superb host to what promises to be an exciting event; and I very much look forward to being a part of it. The countdown is on!”
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games date and venue
The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 23 to August 2 at the OVO Hydro arena.