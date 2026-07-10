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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Princess Leonor set for crucial new chapter after completing 3-year military training

The Princess of Asturias makes King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia proud by finally completing her three-year military training

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Princess Leonor set for crucial new chapter after completing 3-year military training
Princess Leonor set for crucial new chapter after completing 3-year military training

Princess Leonor has successfully completed her military training, marking the beginning of a new exciting chapter of her life.

On Friday, July 10, Hello Magazine’s official Instagram handle reported that the Princess of Asturias bid farewell to her military life after three years of training.

At the milestone farewell ceremony, held in San Javier, Murcia, the 20-year-old future queen was supported by her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and her sister, Infanta Sofia.

In the photos, Leonor beamed with happiness as Felipe proudly presented her the red and white sash – a ceremonial military sash that signifies military rank, service, and official status.


The young royal was also seen joyfully meeting her mum and younger sister as they congratulated her on the major milestone.

“Princess Leonor is saying goodbye to military life after three years of training. The eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia marks the end of a major chapter today in San Javier, Murcia, as she completes the military training that began when she joined the General Military Academy in Zaragoza at 17,” read the post’s caption.

Fans’ reactions

Princess Leonor’s major milestone sparked a wave of joy among fans, as one of them commented, “A thousand congratulations future Queen of Spain and keep going.”

“Great,” lauded another, while a third penned, “Congratulations princess leonor.”

Meanwhile, several others dropped clapping and red heart emojis.

Princess Leonor’s next journey after military training


After successfully completing her three-year military training, Princess Leonor will now enjoy an extended summer break following which she will kick off an exciting new journey.

Having qualified as a junior officer across the Spanish Army, Navy, and Air and Space Force, Leonor will now begin a degree in Political Science at Carlos III University.

Who is Princess Leonor?

Princess Leonor
Princess Leonor

Born on October 31, 2005, Princess Leonor is the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and the heiress presumptive to the Spanish throne.

She holds the title of Princess of Asturias.

King Felipe and Royal Family hit with tragic news shortly after Leonor’s military training completion


Shortly after the Spanish Royal Family celebrated Princess Leonor’s military training completion, they received a heartbreaking news Los Gallardos fire incident.

Taking to Instagram, the Spanish Royals shared, “The King, accompanied by the Queen, the Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía, conveyed his condolences and support to the families and friends of those who died in the tragic fire in Los Gallardos (Almería), as well as to all those affected.”

“He also acknowledged the tireless work of those fighting the fire and assisting displaced people,” they added.

Notably, King Felipe looked visibly emotional as he sent condolences to the grieving families.

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