Prince Harry mirrors Prince William's podcast move amid UK visit

Prince Harry's UK trip has taken a surprise turn, as he makes a major to follow the footsteps of his estranged brother Prince William.
During the hectic UK visit for the Invictus Games events, the Duke of Sussex has surprised royal fans with the confirmation of a podcast appearance.
Prince Harry set to make podcast appearance
On Friday, July 10, the social media accounts for the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast unveiled the guest for the upcoming episode, which was Prince Harry.
The caption of the teaser read, "We finally managed to squeeze him in..."
"NEW EPISODE with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, out Monday 5pm," the caption further read.
The teaser showed co-hosts Joe Marler, the former England rugby player, and Jake Bhardwaj welcoming the Duke of Sussex.
Joe asked Harry his full name to which he replies, "Henry Charles Albert David erm Duke of Sussex," earning huge gasps from the co-hosts.
The focal point of the podcast interview would be the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Prince Harry follows Prince William's footsteps
The surprising podcast appearance is set to come days after Prince William shocked royal fans with a podcast appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.
The podcast episode, dropped on July 3, coincided with the highly anticipated wedding of Taylor and Travis.
William discussed footballs, the cultural shocks the UK fans can experience in the US and talked about fatherhood to Jason, who shares four daughters with wife Kylie Kelce.
Prince Harry's hectic UK trip
Moreover, Prince Harry's podcast appearance was announced, as reportedly he was in Birmingham to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex played pickleball, laser run, and wheelchair rugby before giving a speech to spectators and staff.
According to initial reports, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were supposed to join the Duke for a trip to his hometown, the plan was scrapped due to security concerns.
However, as per the latest reports, it has been speculated that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet might be joining Harry in the UK this week after Invictus Games events.