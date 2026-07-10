Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry finally kicks off one-year countdown to Invictus Games 2027 in high spirit

The Duke of Sussex joyfully reveals some of the classic and new adaptive sports for Invictus Games 2027

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Prince Harry finally kicks off one-year countdown to Invictus Games 2027 in high spirit
Prince Harry finally kicks off one-year countdown to Invictus Games 2027 in high spirit

Prince Harry has finally launched the one-year countdown to the highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027.

On Friday, July 10, the Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK, officially began the countdown for the upcoming Invictus Games, set to take place next year in Birmingham.

During the high-profile event, Harry participated in a series of exhibition events alongside competitors from previous Invictus Games.

In the photos shared from the ceremony, the duke can be seen enthusiastically taking part in a number of games, including wheelchair rugby, a Laser Run, and pickleball, as he showed some of the classic and new adaptive sports that will be on display in Birmingham.


Prince Harry delivers passionate speech at Invictus Games countdown event

At the countdown ceremony of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry addressed the audience with a powerful speech, passionately showing his love for the competiton that he founded in 2014.

"What we've seen today shows us that, if anything, this is just the beginning. One year from today, the world will come to the great city of Birmingham, for the Invictus Games 2027,” he began.

He proudly continued, "To bring the Games back to the UK – 13 years after London 2014 – feels incredibly special for all of us. Not just because this is where the Invictus journey first began, but because Britain has always understood the importance of service, resilience, and standing together when it matters most."


"What has struck me walking around the arena today is just how many faces I recognise from those different groups that were part of that original journey back in 2014,” the estranged prince added before cheekily continuing, “some of us have got older... some of us have lost our hair."

In the summer of 2027, Birmingham is set to welcome more than 550 injured and sick service personnel, veterans and their families from across 26 countries.

Prince Harry mirrors Prince William's podcast move amid UK visit
Prince Harry mirrors Prince William's podcast move amid UK visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla confirmed to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
King Charles, Queen Camilla confirmed to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
Princess Leonor set for crucial new chapter after completing 3-year military training
Princess Leonor set for crucial new chapter after completing 3-year military training
Andrew receive shocking update from Virginia Giuffre family ahead of major Royal reunion
Andrew receive shocking update from Virginia Giuffre family ahead of major Royal reunion
Duchess Sophie's surprise new role gets huge seal of approval: ‘Absolutely brilliant’
Duchess Sophie's surprise new role gets huge seal of approval: ‘Absolutely brilliant’
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 receives ‘cancellation’ warning before countdown event
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 receives ‘cancellation’ warning before countdown event
Buckingham Palace offers exclusive BTS after Meghan, Archie and Lilibet UK arrival announced
Buckingham Palace offers exclusive BTS after Meghan, Archie and Lilibet UK arrival announced
Meghan Markle makes last-minute decision on UK return with kids amid Prince Harry trip
Meghan Markle makes last-minute decision on UK return with kids amid Prince Harry trip
Prince William drops 'saddening' update as Harry faces royal isolation during UK trip
Prince William drops 'saddening' update as Harry faces royal isolation during UK trip
King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit
Prince William visits Hastings as bombshell plans to sideline two royals exposed
Prince William visits Hastings as bombshell plans to sideline two royals exposed

Popular News

Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece

Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
41 minutes ago
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine

EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
53 minutes ago
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William

Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
2 hours ago