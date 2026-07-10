Prince Harry finally kicks off one-year countdown to Invictus Games 2027 in high spirit

Prince Harry has finally launched the one-year countdown to the highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027.
On Friday, July 10, the Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK, officially began the countdown for the upcoming Invictus Games, set to take place next year in Birmingham.
During the high-profile event, Harry participated in a series of exhibition events alongside competitors from previous Invictus Games.
In the photos shared from the ceremony, the duke can be seen enthusiastically taking part in a number of games, including wheelchair rugby, a Laser Run, and pickleball, as he showed some of the classic and new adaptive sports that will be on display in Birmingham.
Prince Harry delivers passionate speech at Invictus Games countdown event
At the countdown ceremony of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry addressed the audience with a powerful speech, passionately showing his love for the competiton that he founded in 2014.
"What we've seen today shows us that, if anything, this is just the beginning. One year from today, the world will come to the great city of Birmingham, for the Invictus Games 2027,” he began.
He proudly continued, "To bring the Games back to the UK – 13 years after London 2014 – feels incredibly special for all of us. Not just because this is where the Invictus journey first began, but because Britain has always understood the importance of service, resilience, and standing together when it matters most."
"What has struck me walking around the arena today is just how many faces I recognise from those different groups that were part of that original journey back in 2014,” the estranged prince added before cheekily continuing, “some of us have got older... some of us have lost our hair."
In the summer of 2027, Birmingham is set to welcome more than 550 injured and sick service personnel, veterans and their families from across 26 countries.