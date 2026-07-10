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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Duchess Sophie's surprise new role gets huge seal of approval: ‘Absolutely brilliant’

The Duchess of Edinburgh takes on exciting new role similar to Queen Camilla

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Duchess Sophies surprise new role gets huge seal of approval: ‘Absolutely brilliant’
Duchess Sophie's surprise new role gets huge seal of approval: ‘Absolutely brilliant’

Duchess Sophie – popularly known as Royal Family’s “secret weapon” — has taken on a surprise new role and Royal fans are going gaga about it.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex impressed Royal enthusiasts with her impressive acting chops and “brilliant” voice as she made a surprise cameo on the BBC Radio 4 staple, The Archers.

In the exciting behind-the-scenes video from the in Thursday’s episode of the popular show –Sophie showcased her hidden skills as she recorded her lines as the fictional residents of Ambridge.


The Instagram reel in which Sophie was accompanied by actors Tim Bentinck (David Archer), David Troughton (Tony Archer), and Susie Riddell (Tracy Horrobin) garnered immense praises from fans as the flooded the comments section with upliftting words for King Charles’ sister-in-law.

One expressed excitement noting, “Aww, this is absolutely wonderful! I could listen to The Duchess of Edinburgh all day! What an amazing cameo — such a lovely surprise!

Another penned, “I enjoyed this. I’ve never heard the Duchess of Edinburgh speak publicly before - what a beautiful voice and fair acting chops. Perhaps she could appear more regularly…?”

“This was lovely, I was surprised by her appearance, and her speaking voice! Well done Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh,” expressed a third.

A fourth noted, “Sophie was really good. It’s remarkable hard to act ‘yourself’ in a drama. But she did it like a pro! She could easily become a regular!”

As reported by BBC, Sophie’s cameo appearance was secretly recorded in May at the BBC Mailbox in Birmingham in her real-life capacity as honorary president of Linking Environment and Farming (Leaf).

About 'The Archers'

The Archers began airing on BBC Radio in 1951 and has broadcasted more than 20,000 episodes –holding the record of longest-running drama serial in the world.

The drama depicts the ups and downs experienced by the residents of the fictional village of Ambridge.

It draws attention to pressing issues including climate change, alcoholism, modern slavery, domestic abuse and economic challenges faced by farmers.

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