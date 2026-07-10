Royal Family celebrates baby arrival with heartfelt snap from hospital: See

Prince Leka and Princess Blerta have welcomed a new addition to their family.
On Friday, July 10, the Albanian Prince took to his official Instagram handle to post a joint update with his wife, announcing the birth of their baby boy along with a heartwarming snap.
The newborn prince, named Alexander, is Leka’s second child overall and first with his second wife, Blerta Celibashi.
Prince Leka welcomes baby boy with Princess Blerta
In his delightful post, Prince Leka posted a heart-melting photo from the hospital, showing him meeting his darling wife and baby boy following the delivery.
“Official Announcement. The Royal Court of Albania has the special pleasure to announce the birth of His Royal Highness, Prince Alexander of the Albanians, son of Their Royal Highnesses, Crown Prince Leka II of the Albanians and Princess Blerta. Prince Alexander was born on Friday morning at 11:11 am on July 10, 2026,” read the statement.
It continued, “Her Royal Highness, Princess Blerta, gave birth to Prince Alexander at the Obstetrics and Gynecology University Hospital “Queen Geraldine”, in Tirana. Prince Alexander was born weighing 3kg 115g. Princess Blerta and Prince Alexander are in good health.”
The Royal Court of Albania went on to note, “The Crown Prince and Princess Blerta express their sincere gratitude to the medical team of the Obstetrics and Gynecology University Hospital “Queen Geraldine” for the exceptional care, professionalism and dedication shown during this joyful event.”
Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi
On October 11, 2025, Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi became engaged in a private ceremony, and tied the knot months later on March 15, 2026, in a private civil ceremony at Apponyi Castle in Slovakia.
Prince Leka and Elia Zaharia
Prince Leka got married to Elia Zaharia on October 8, 2016. The couple welcomed their first and only child, daughter Princess Geraldine, on October 22, 2020.
After seven years of marriage, Leka and Elia announced their separation in January 2024 and finalized their divorce more than three months later on April 25, noting that the decision was mutual as their marriage was no longer functioning.
Prince Leka children
Prince Leka has two children: Princess Geraldine, whom he shares with ex-wife Elia Zaharia, and Prince Alexander, whom he welcomed with his second wife Blerta Celibashi.