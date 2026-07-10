Alix Earle, F1 driver Lando Norris dating? Club outing sparks buzz

New romance on the grid?
Alix Earle and F1 driver Lando Norris left tongues wagging with a surprise London outing.
According to the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, the pair were spotted partying at a private club in London.
Alix Earle and Lando Norris' London outing
Lando and Alix were seen leaving the exclusive The Twenty Two in London early Thursday, July 9.
In footage going viral, the F1 driver was seen leaving the club, wearing an all-black outfit with a white ball cap.
Meanwhile, the TikTok star, who stunned in a golden-hued dress and a pair of strappy gold heels, left the venue a short while later with pal Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Lando Norris and Alix Earle's initial outings
This is not the first time the pair were spotted together, as they were photographed together in Cannes, France, in June, after the influencer was seen at an F1 race in Monaco.
Alix Earle's romance history
Before she sparked romance speculations with Lando Norris, Alix Earle, who ended her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios in December, was linked to Tom Brady.
The influencer was spotted chatting with the NFL alum at a yacht party in St Barts on New Year's Eve.
A source shared with Page Six that Alix and Tom "broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night".
They were also photographed together at a private Super Bowl party in February; however, an insider revealed that they were enjoying a "fun" but "not-that-serious" fling.
Who is Alix Earle?
One of the most prominent names in the US creator world, Alix Earle garned a massive following through TikTok after she started sharing "Get Ready With Me" video while studying at the University of Miami.
While both Lando Norris and Alix Earle have confirmed whether the outing was romantic in nature or just a gathering among high-profile pals, the clubbing has once again put Alix's romantic life in headlines.