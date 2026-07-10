Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perry's new song as fan gush: 'SUPPORTIVE PARTNER'

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a nano-second cameo in Katy Perry's social media video, sending the internet into meltdown.
The pair, who have been dating for almost a year, went public with their relationship in October 2025 and made their red carpet debut together last month at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's video
In a video promoting her track Watch It Burn, Katy can be seen lip-syncing to the lyrics, with her team members jumping around a parking lot in Aix-les-Bains.
The caption of the video read, "ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck."
Towards the end of the video, fans caught a glimpse of Justin, who can be seen bouncing across the screen, as Katy and her team members continue to lip-sync and dance.
Fans react to Justin Trudeau's cameo
Fans flooded the comment section of the post, rejoicing at the cameo of the former Prime Minister.
"I SCREAMED SO HARD WHEN I SAW JUSTIN HAHAHAHAHAHAHA," a comment read.
Another fan penned, "WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE PARTNER."
"Mama a primer minister behind you," a third fan teased.
A fourth fan wrote, "OMG WE LOVE JUSTIN JUMPING ON THE BACK."
"Justin doing little happy jumps in the WIB video. That's what true love looks like!!!," exclaimed a fifth fan.
About Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's romance
Justin Trudeau served as Canada's 23rd Prime Minister from 2015 until his resignation in March 2025 due to declining approval ratings.
Following his resignation, he sparked romance speculations with Kay after they were seen enjoying a private dinner together in Montreal, a month after her split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter, Daisy, five.
Months later, the couple were photographed holding hands while leaving a cabaret show in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday.
Justin Trudeau's son approves of dad's girlfriend
In April, Justin Trudeau's eldest son, 18-year-old singer Xavier, shared his honest opinion on his dad dating the pop star.
During his appearance on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, Xavier noted, "She's super nice. She's super down to earth. She’s great. I think that my dad’s happy, so that’s important."
Xavier revealed that his own relationship with Katy has blossomed, as he often asked her for career advise.
"When I'm really happy with a song, [I] send it [to her]," he said. "She's always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change."
Notably, Justin Trudeau has three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12, with his estranged wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
The two legally separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.