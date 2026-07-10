Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perry's new song as fan gush: 'SUPPORTIVE PARTNER'

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked romance speculation in July 2025

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perrys new song as fan gush: SUPPORTIVE PARTNER
Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perry's new song as fan gush: 'SUPPORTIVE PARTNER'

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a nano-second cameo in Katy Perry's social media video, sending the internet into meltdown.

The pair, who have been dating for almost a year, went public with their relationship in October 2025 and made their red carpet debut together last month at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's video

In a video promoting her track Watch It Burn, Katy can be seen lip-syncing to the lyrics, with her team members jumping around a parking lot in Aix-les-Bains.


The caption of the video read, "ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck."

Towards the end of the video, fans caught a glimpse of Justin, who can be seen bouncing across the screen, as Katy and her team members continue to lip-sync and dance.

Fans react to Justin Trudeau's cameo

Fans flooded the comment section of the post, rejoicing at the cameo of the former Prime Minister.

"I SCREAMED SO HARD WHEN I SAW JUSTIN HAHAHAHAHAHAHA," a comment read.

Another fan penned, "WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE PARTNER."

"Mama a primer minister behind you," a third fan teased.

A fourth fan wrote, "OMG WE LOVE JUSTIN JUMPING ON THE BACK."

"Justin doing little happy jumps in the WIB video. That's what true love looks like!!!," exclaimed a fifth fan.

About Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's romance

Justin Trudeau served as Canada's 23rd Prime Minister from 2015 until his resignation in March 2025 due to declining approval ratings. 

Following his resignation, he sparked romance speculations with Kay after they were seen enjoying a private dinner together in Montreal, a month after her split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter, Daisy, five.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and Daisy
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and Daisy

Months later, the couple were photographed holding hands while leaving a cabaret show in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday.

Justin Trudeau's son approves of dad's girlfriend

In April, Justin Trudeau's eldest son, 18-year-old singer Xavier, shared his honest opinion on his dad dating the pop star.

During his appearance on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, Xavier noted, "She's super nice. She's super down to earth. She’s great. I think that my dad’s happy, so that’s important."


Xavier revealed that his own relationship with Katy has blossomed, as he often asked her for career advise.

"When I'm really happy with a song, [I] send it [to her]," he said. "She's always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change."

Notably, Justin Trudeau has three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12, with his estranged wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. 

The two legally separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere
Patricia Greene dies at 95: 'The Archers' longest-serving actor hailed for 'outstanding' legacy
Patricia Greene dies at 95: 'The Archers' longest-serving actor hailed for 'outstanding' legacy
Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours
Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours
Alix Earle, F1 driver Lando Norris dating? Club outing sparks buzz
Alix Earle, F1 driver Lando Norris dating? Club outing sparks buzz
Victoria and David Beckham shower Harper with birthday love on her 15th
Victoria and David Beckham shower Harper with birthday love on her 15th
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s dinner with Pedro Pascal sparks curiosity: Here's why
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s dinner with Pedro Pascal sparks curiosity: Here's why
Lily Collins shares rare peek into private life, honors her special one: See
Lily Collins shares rare peek into private life, honors her special one: See
Shakira hypes star-studded World Cup final halftime show: 'Pretty historic'
Shakira hypes star-studded World Cup final halftime show: 'Pretty historic'
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’
IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating
IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating
Emmy Rossum revisits long-running 'Shameless' salary dispute with surprising insights
Emmy Rossum revisits long-running 'Shameless' salary dispute with surprising insights

Popular News

Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece

Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
42 minutes ago
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine

EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
54 minutes ago
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William

Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
2 hours ago