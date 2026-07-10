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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere

‘The Odyssey’ star Tom Holland and writer-director Christopher Nolan land in India for the movie’s premiere

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere

Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan have kicked off their exciting trip to India.

Just a week before The Odyssey release – set for July 17, 2026 – the 30-year-old English actor and the 55-year-old British-American filmmaker landed in the South Asian country to promote their upcoming project.

In the photos and videos circulating online, Holland and Nolan were seen checking into the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel shortly after touching down at Mumbai airport.


The Spider-Man star also waved at the shutterbags and smiled as he made his way into the hotel.

Notably, Matt Damon is also expected to join the duo for the promotional events as part of The Odyssey’s global premiere tour, which also includes major other stops such as London, Paris, and New York.

On Day 2 of their India trip, Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan are set to hold a press conference, where the director will interact with the Indian media and answer questions related to the epic fantasy action film.


Following the press conference, a special India premiere screening of the movie is scheduled, which will be attended by Indian celebrities.

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film, which is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name.

The Odyssey plot

The Odyssey trailer


The storyline for The Odyssey on IMDb reads, “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

The Odyssey cast

The star-studded cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya.

The Odyssey release date

Zendaya and Tom Holland-led The Odyssey will hit cinemas on July 17, 2026.

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