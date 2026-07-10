Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours

Cardi B and Nigerian football sparked relationship speculation with Paris Fashion Week encounter

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours
Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours

Cardi B has shared first exciting update as she broke her silence after sparking dating rumours with the Nigerian football star, Maduka Okoye.

Earlier this week – a surprising video of the Bodak Yellow songstress and the famous goalkeeper from Paris Fashion Week went viral, featuring the duo deeply indulged in a conversation.


Soon after the video of the American rapper with the footballer gained traction on social media – it sparked a frenzy among fans, with many speculating about their connection with each other.

Despite the continued chatter on social media neither of them rejected or confirmed the rumours of their relationship.

While staying mum on her viral encounter with Maduka, the Like What hitmaker turned to her Instagram stories to update her fans that she has returned to the US from Paris.

“After 7 hours wit no innanet I finally landed” wrote Cardi B alongside a small video clip of her inside a cozy comforter.

Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours

While next in line was another exciting video the mother of three – in which she could be seen carrying a tempting birthday cake and walking upto surprise her eldest daughter, Kulture, who has turned 8 on July 10, 2026.

“Made it right on time” read the caption on the video – which captured the birthday girl coming out of her room and hopping with joy while Cardi B and others sing “Happy birthday to you”.

Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours

C

Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perry's new song as fan gush: 'SUPPORTIVE PARTNER'
Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perry's new song as fan gush: 'SUPPORTIVE PARTNER'
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere
Patricia Greene dies at 95: 'The Archers' longest-serving actor hailed for 'outstanding' legacy
Patricia Greene dies at 95: 'The Archers' longest-serving actor hailed for 'outstanding' legacy
Alix Earle, F1 driver Lando Norris dating? Club outing sparks buzz
Alix Earle, F1 driver Lando Norris dating? Club outing sparks buzz
Victoria and David Beckham shower Harper with birthday love on her 15th
Victoria and David Beckham shower Harper with birthday love on her 15th
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s dinner with Pedro Pascal sparks curiosity: Here's why
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s dinner with Pedro Pascal sparks curiosity: Here's why
Lily Collins shares rare peek into private life, honors her special one: See
Lily Collins shares rare peek into private life, honors her special one: See
Shakira hypes star-studded World Cup final halftime show: 'Pretty historic'
Shakira hypes star-studded World Cup final halftime show: 'Pretty historic'
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’
IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating
IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating
Emmy Rossum revisits long-running 'Shameless' salary dispute with surprising insights
Emmy Rossum revisits long-running 'Shameless' salary dispute with surprising insights

Popular News

Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece

Passenger partially sucked out of plane during emergency landing in Greece
41 minutes ago
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine

EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
53 minutes ago
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William

Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
2 hours ago