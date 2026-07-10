Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours

Cardi B has shared first exciting update as she broke her silence after sparking dating rumours with the Nigerian football star, Maduka Okoye.
Earlier this week – a surprising video of the Bodak Yellow songstress and the famous goalkeeper from Paris Fashion Week went viral, featuring the duo deeply indulged in a conversation.
Soon after the video of the American rapper with the footballer gained traction on social media – it sparked a frenzy among fans, with many speculating about their connection with each other.
Despite the continued chatter on social media neither of them rejected or confirmed the rumours of their relationship.
While staying mum on her viral encounter with Maduka, the Like What hitmaker turned to her Instagram stories to update her fans that she has returned to the US from Paris.
“After 7 hours wit no innanet I finally landed” wrote Cardi B alongside a small video clip of her inside a cozy comforter.
While next in line was another exciting video the mother of three – in which she could be seen carrying a tempting birthday cake and walking upto surprise her eldest daughter, Kulture, who has turned 8 on July 10, 2026.
“Made it right on time” read the caption on the video – which captured the birthday girl coming out of her room and hopping with joy while Cardi B and others sing “Happy birthday to you”.
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