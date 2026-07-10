Victoria and David Beckham shower Harper with birthday love on her 15th

Harper Seven’s special day just became ever sweeter with some loving tributes.
As the youngest child and only daughter of Victoria and David Beckham rang in her milestone 15th birthday, the high-profile couple celebrated the special day by showering their “young” and “pretty” lady with love.
Victoria Beckham’s tribute to Harper on her 15th birthday
The former Spice Girls star took to her official Instagram handle on Friday, July 10, to shower her daughter with love as she posted a gushing tribute to her.
“@harperbeckham, I cannot even begin to express how much I love and adore you and how incredibly proud I am to be your mummy – it has been the greatest joy to see you blossom into a young lady,” she penned.
The mother of four continued, “You are a kind, gentle, funny and beautiful soul, inside and out! You are my best friend and you inspire me every day!! I love you more than I could ever put into words and I am so grateful to be your mummy! Happy Birthday.”
Accompanying the heartfelt birthday love and wishes was a carousel of adorable throwback photos and video of the birthday girl, showing glimpses of her from her childhood and younger years.
David Beckham’s tribute to Harper on her 15th birthday
David Beckham also turned to Instagram to gush over his “perfect daughter.”
In the caption, he sweetly wrote, “My Pretty Lady is turning 15 today. You are the perfect daughter , sweet , kind & a beautiful human with the best personality just like daddy.”
“we love you so much and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives , have the best day ever @harperbeckham @victoriabeckham thank you,” the legendary footballer added.
The 51-year-old also shared a series of past snaps alongside the tribute, showing adorable glimpses of his darling daughter as he made her day more special.