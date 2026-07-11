Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry gives sharp response to Charlotte Griffiths' 'bawdiness' allegations

The Duke of Sussex is in Brimingham, United Kingdom, for his five day trip

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Prince Harry gives sharp response to Charlotte Griffiths bawdiness allegations
Prince Harry gives sharp response to Charlotte Griffiths' 'bawdiness' allegations 

As the United Kingdom's trip begins, Prince Harry is out of the frying pan and into the fire, with a series of scandals and controversies. 

The Duke of Sussex – who returned to his homeland with good intentions as he set to attend 2027 Invictus Games engagements and the much-awaited reunion with King Charles- has encountered a few unusual incidents, including the major blow in the security case and the emerging claims by the journalist Charlotte Griffiths.

Upon Harry's arrival in London, he was accused by the Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday TV of "bawdiness" during a shooting weekend with friends in December 2011.

After the scathing claims by the media person, the Duke kicked off his first Invictus Games engagement, where he shared a laugh and an uneasy moment with another journalist, Alison Hammond. 

Befitting response 

The 41-year-old estranged Royal Family member is in Birmingham for one-year countdown activities related to the Invictus Games when he and the ITV host shared a very enthusiastic greeting, jumping up and down with their bodies pressed tightly together.

Notably, the two shared an enthusiastic hug during a six-minute live interview with Harry later in the program; a video of their initial greeting was captured by some viewers at home.

Harry also sparked fury among fans due to his embarrassing encounter with Alison; one fan said this was “cringeworthy.”

"I am actually feeling embarrassed for them," another noted.

While a third branded it "Humping Harry."

Despite the backlash, the Duke of Sussex has given a befitting response to Charlotte Griffiths as he hung out with another media person.

the drama emerged when the renowned journalist revealed Prince Harry's close friend's conversation,who allegedly told the media person about the Duke's "practical joker" beahviour. 

She additionaly, claimed Harry als shot a white pheasant dead and kissed a girl who’d arrived "on the arm of one of his friends" during the festivities – something that was later "laughed off" by those in attendance.  

Harry, who has not publicly responded to the allegations of the Editor at Large of the Mail, is currently touring the UK alongside his two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, and Meghan Markle to attend the 2027 Invictus Games engagements.   


Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion
Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
Royal Family celebrates baby arrival with heartfelt snap from hospital: See
Royal Family celebrates baby arrival with heartfelt snap from hospital: See
Prince Harry mirrors Prince William's podcast move amid UK visit
Prince Harry mirrors Prince William's podcast move amid UK visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla confirmed to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
King Charles, Queen Camilla confirmed to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Popular News

Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism

Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism

an hour ago
Typhoon Bavi: Over 1 million people forced to evacuate as China steps up emergency response

Typhoon Bavi: Over 1 million people forced to evacuate as China steps up emergency response
2 hours ago
Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit

Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit

3 hours ago