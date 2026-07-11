As the United Kingdom's trip begins, Prince Harry is out of the frying pan and into the fire, with a series of scandals and controversies.
The Duke of Sussex – who returned to his homeland with good intentions as he set to attend 2027 Invictus Games engagements and the much-awaited reunion with King Charles- has encountered a few unusual incidents, including the major blow in the security case and the emerging claims by the journalist Charlotte Griffiths.
Upon Harry's arrival in London, he was accused by the Editor at Large of the Mail on Sunday TV of "bawdiness" during a shooting weekend with friends in December 2011.
After the scathing claims by the media person, the Duke kicked off his first Invictus Games engagement, where he shared a laugh and an uneasy moment with another journalist, Alison Hammond.
Befitting response
The 41-year-old estranged Royal Family member is in Birmingham for one-year countdown activities related to the Invictus Games when he and the ITV host shared a very enthusiastic greeting, jumping up and down with their bodies pressed tightly together.
Notably, the two shared an enthusiastic hug during a six-minute live interview with Harry later in the program; a video of their initial greeting was captured by some viewers at home.
Harry also sparked fury among fans due to his embarrassing encounter with Alison; one fan said this was “cringeworthy.”
"I am actually feeling embarrassed for them," another noted.
While a third branded it "Humping Harry."
Despite the backlash, the Duke of Sussex has given a befitting response to Charlotte Griffiths as he hung out with another media person.
the drama emerged when the renowned journalist revealed Prince Harry's close friend's conversation,who allegedly told the media person about the Duke's "practical joker" beahviour.
She additionaly, claimed Harry als shot a white pheasant dead and kissed a girl who’d arrived "on the arm of one of his friends" during the festivities – something that was later "laughed off" by those in attendance.
Harry, who has not publicly responded to the allegations of the Editor at Large of the Mail, is currently touring the UK alongside his two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, and Meghan Markle to attend the 2027 Invictus Games engagements.