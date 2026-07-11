Tom Holland shares heartwarming gesture for Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set

Tom Holland stood by fiancée Zendaya during one of her biggest scenes in The Odyssey, revealing he was ready to support her every step of the way.
Speaking to CTV's E Talk, The Impossible star was quizzed on whether Telemachus learned anything from the Dune starlet’s portrayal of Athena.
“Matt Damon [as Odysseus] got enlightenment from Zendaya, and you didn’t, not once,” a reporter asked the actor.
“There is a scene where you are both in the same room though,” Anne Hathaway, who plays Holland’s on-screen mother Penelope, chimed in.
“We were in the same room,” Holland replied before adding, “And I was also in … I was there when she shot her big massive scene during the siege of Troy.”
The Spider-Man star remembered sitting off to the side in "sweatpants and a hoodie," simply enjoying Zendaya's performance.
“Literally I was like ‘I’m here if you need me,” Holland said of the special on-set moment, before mentioning, “It was a wild experience for both of us, you know?”
Holland said he enjoyed sharing the experience with fellow first-time Christopher Nolan collaborators, admitting they often turned to the director's veteran actors for reassurance.
He described working with the Oscar-winning filmmaker as an "amazing experience."
Holland recently revealed that Christopher Nolan personally asked him to recruit his wife, Zendaya, to join the cast of The Odyssey.
The Uncharted starlet shared that the pair originally read the screenplay for The Odyssey together after he was cast in 2024.
The Odyssey plot and release date
Based on Homer's ancient epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus' long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, weaving in encounters with powerful Greek gods.
The poem, believed to have been written around 750–850 BC, has been translated into English more than 100 times.
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17.