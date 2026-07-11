Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon enjoy FIFA World Cup date after relationship milestone 

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoyed a stylish date night at a FIFA World Cup match.
The Fight Club star and his girlfriend, jewelry designer shared a steamy kiss at a FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Friday at SoFi Stadium in California.
At one point, the couple were seen sharing a kiss while watching Spain beat Belgium 2-1 from their luxury box.
Pitt, 62, and de Ramon, 33, were accompanied by Javier Bardem and his wife, Penélope Cruz.
All four got into the World Cup spirit, wearing team jerseys for the match.
Pitt chose a USA top, while de Ramon backed Spain with the national team's colors and coordinated face paint.
The F1 star and de Ramon, who have been romantically linked since 2022, made an appearance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration last weekend.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their relationship Instagram official
They also made their relationship Instagram official by sharing sweet photos from the star-studded celebration.
Photos posted by hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti on Monday captured Pitt in a sleek tuxedo, while de Ramon impressed in an elegant lace dress.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon marriage plan
Despite their lasting romance, the pair reportedly isn't looking to make things official through marriage, a Page Six source claimed.
“Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning,” an insider told the outlet last month.
The tipster went on to share, “At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own.”
The insider mentioned, “But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone.”
According to the source, de Ramon continues to play a natural role in Pitt's family.
Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie in December 2024 after more than eight years of legal proceedings.
The former couple shares six children, though Pitt is reportedly estranged from them.