Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartwarming bond with daughter in rare family update

Millie Bobby Brown gives fans a rare peek into family life with Jake Bongiovi and daughter

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartwarming bond with daughter in rare family update
Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartwarming bond with daughter in rare family update

Millie Bobby Brown has offered a rare glimpse into family life, revealing she loves playing dress-up with her young daughter.

Speaking exclusively at the Blooms by Play-Doh launch on July 9, the Stranger Things starlet revealed she and her daughter, whom she and husband Jake Bongiovi adopted last year, love getting creative together.

“Dressing up is a big one for me,” Brown told PEOPLE.

She added, “I loved dressing up as a child. I don’t know if that was me screaming to everyone saying I wanted to be an actor, but for me, I loved dressing up as different princesses and knights and dinosaurs.”

“I was big on a bunch of costumes. I loved costumes,” Brown mentioned, before saying, “So we have a very big costume rack in our playroom.”

Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartwarming bond with daughter in rare family update

The Enola Holmes starlet said she and her daughter “enjoy any kind of creative environment where we’re able to create our own story.”

“I really encourage that,” she explained.

Brown said her daughter's artwork is proudly displayed throughout their home.

She added that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi also enjoy painting and showcasing their own creations alongside it.

“It’s not anything special, but it’s special to us,” the Damsel starlet said, adding, “And that’s what makes it a home.”

When asked whether her daughter has revealed any artistic talents, Brown responded, “No, not yet. I mean, she uses her voice a lot, so I’m very intrigued about that. She’s loud like mama. So I’m always going to encourage her to speak louder.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi daughter

Brown and Bongiovi, who wed in 2024, announced that they had welcomed their daughter on Instagram on August 21, 2025.


They shared at that time, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” adding, “And then there were 3.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'Special' new details emerge days after ceremony
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'Special' new details emerge days after ceremony
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon enjoy FIFA World Cup date after relationship milestone
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon enjoy FIFA World Cup date after relationship milestone
Tom Holland shares heartwarming gesture for Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set
Tom Holland shares heartwarming gesture for Zendaya on 'The Odyssey' set
Angelina Jolie's big relocation plan suffers unexpected blow
Angelina Jolie's big relocation plan suffers unexpected blow
Jennifer Lopez kicks off pre-birthday celebrations, lights up Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez kicks off pre-birthday celebrations, lights up Paris Fashion Week
Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit
Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit
Benny Blanco makes major announcement after telling Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’
Benny Blanco makes major announcement after telling Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’
Britney Spears finally steps out amid third pregnancy rumours
Britney Spears finally steps out amid third pregnancy rumours
Ariana Grande ditches ‘American Horror Story’ S13 amid whirlwind personal life
Ariana Grande ditches ‘American Horror Story’ S13 amid whirlwind personal life
Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'
Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'
Blake Lively strongly ‘reacts’ as Justin Baldoni ‘recasts himself as victim’ in new video
Blake Lively strongly ‘reacts’ as Justin Baldoni ‘recasts himself as victim’ in new video
Peter Van Norden dies at 75: ‘Police Academy 2’ actor’s wife reveal cause of death
Peter Van Norden dies at 75: ‘Police Academy 2’ actor’s wife reveal cause of death

Popular News

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
14 minutes ago
Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz
51 minutes ago
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI

Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
an hour ago