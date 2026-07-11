Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartwarming bond with daughter in rare family update

Millie Bobby Brown has offered a rare glimpse into family life, revealing she loves playing dress-up with her young daughter.
Speaking exclusively at the Blooms by Play-Doh launch on July 9, the Stranger Things starlet revealed she and her daughter, whom she and husband Jake Bongiovi adopted last year, love getting creative together.
“Dressing up is a big one for me,” Brown told PEOPLE.
She added, “I loved dressing up as a child. I don’t know if that was me screaming to everyone saying I wanted to be an actor, but for me, I loved dressing up as different princesses and knights and dinosaurs.”
“I was big on a bunch of costumes. I loved costumes,” Brown mentioned, before saying, “So we have a very big costume rack in our playroom.”
The Enola Holmes starlet said she and her daughter “enjoy any kind of creative environment where we’re able to create our own story.”
“I really encourage that,” she explained.
Brown said her daughter's artwork is proudly displayed throughout their home.
She added that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi also enjoy painting and showcasing their own creations alongside it.
“It’s not anything special, but it’s special to us,” the Damsel starlet said, adding, “And that’s what makes it a home.”
When asked whether her daughter has revealed any artistic talents, Brown responded, “No, not yet. I mean, she uses her voice a lot, so I’m very intrigued about that. She’s loud like mama. So I’m always going to encourage her to speak louder.”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi daughter
Brown and Bongiovi, who wed in 2024, announced that they had welcomed their daughter on Instagram on August 21, 2025.
They shared at that time, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” adding, “And then there were 3.”