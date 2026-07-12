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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 41 minutes ago
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Brooklyn Beckham leaves Harper hurt with new move after birthday snub

The eldest son of Beckham clan snubbed his sister, Harper Seven Beckham, with fresh move

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 41 minutes ago
Brooklyn Beckham leaves Harper hurt with new move after birthday snub
Brooklyn Beckham leaves Harper hurt with new move after birthday snub 

Brooklyn Beckham has broken his only sister, Harper Seven Beckham’s heart with a fresh snub. 

The former photographer has prioritised his private life in the United States of America with his wife, Nicola Peltz, instead of wishing his sister a happy 15th birthday. 

Brooklyn, who is still not forgetting his English roots, continued to celebrate the epic quarter-final win between England and Norway, which took place on Saturday, July 11th.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham turned to his Instagram stories to share the flags of the two countries. 

How Brooklyn snub Harper? 

On the same day, the retired footballer brought his two sons, Cruz Beckham and Romeo Beckham, with Harper and his wife, as they witnessed the epic 2026 FIFA match from the Miami stadium.  

P.C. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram stories
P.C. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram stories 

Brooklyn, who is actively posting on his Instagram account and forgot to wish her sister, received immense backlash on his last post. 

Several fans commented, "Happy birthday Harper," for shaming the elder brother for publicly snubbing his sister, despite her making an attempt to heal the rift between her parents and her brother.

P.C. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram stories
P.C. Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram stories


When did Harper visit Brooklyn? 

Harper Beckham visited her older brother Brooklyn's Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles on June 12th, 2026. 

At the time, the teenage daughter of David and Victoria arrived at the residence in a pink dress to deliver a handwritten note shortly after attending her father David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. 

However, moments later she left the house without seeing Brooklyn, and his life partner was out of town. 

Brooklyn Beckham and Beckham family's rift 

For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from his family members since last year; the family feud rumours escalated when the aspiring chef skipped the milestone birthday of his parents.

He also sparked buzz earlier this year when he publicly accused the English designer of ruining his relationship with his wife.

Since then, the Beckham clan has attempted to extend multiple olive branches to reconcile with Brooklyn and Nicola.   

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