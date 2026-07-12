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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Antoinette Bower's death: Inside 'Star Trek' star's remarkable Hollywood journey

'The Twilight Zone' actress breathes her last at the age of 93

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Antoinette Bowers death: Inside Star Trek stars remarkable Hollywood journey
Antoinette Bower's death: Inside 'Star Trek' star's remarkable Hollywood journey

Antoinette Bower, the German-born British actress best known for her roles in Star Trek, The Twilight Zone and Prom Night, has died at the age of 93.

Bower died on April 30 at a retirement home in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood, her friend Carlotta Glackin told The Hollywood Reporter.

During her career, she appeared in many films, including the 1972 horror sci-fi movie Superbeast, in which she played Dr. Alix Pardee.

Antoinette Bower four-decade long Hollywood career

Bower appeared in Prom Night as Leslie Nielsen's on-screen wife and Jamie Lee Curtis' mother, dealing with the aftermath of a family tragedy.

Among Bower's most memorable TV roles were The Twilight Zone's 1963 episode Probe 7, Over and Out, in which she played survivor Eve Norda, and Star Trek's 1967 episode Catspaw, where she portrayed the villainous alien Sylvia.


She had a recurring role as Fox Devlin on the Canadian drama Neon Rider before retiring from acting in 1992.

Born Antoinette Jane Bower on September 30, 1932, in Baden-Baden, Germany, she was the daughter of a German mother and an English father.

Before acting, Bower worked with the United Nations' International Refugee Organization.

After moving to Canada in 1953, she joined the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as a public affairs worker before launching her acting career with TV roles in The Tell-tale Heart (1958) and Hudson's Bay (1959).

Her Hollywood career took off after an uncredited role in Marlon Brando's Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) followed by appearances in shows such as Perry Mason, The Big Valley, Bonanza, Mannix, Columbo, Mission: Impossible, Kojak, Murder: She Wrote, and the 1983 hit miniseries The Thorn Birds as wealthy socialite Sarah MacQueen.

Fans reaction on Antoinette Bower's death

Many fans also paid tribute on social media following news of Bower's death.

Antoinette Bowers death: Inside Star Trek stars remarkable Hollywood journey

“Just found out that one of my favorite actresses passed away earlier this year at 93 #RIP Antoinette Bower,” one fan wrote.

“Rest in peace Antoinette Bower. Was great in Columbo,” commented another fan.

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